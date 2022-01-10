Preparations underway for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl nationals

Preparations are underway as teams get ready to face off for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl nationals.

The week-long event features hundreds of “sprint” race-cars speeding around a track at Expo Square. The final drivers made their way into the racer's pit Sunday with the first race kicking off Monday.

Organizers tell 2 News this year’s event is a record-breaking year with the number of teams participating in the event. There are 395 teams from 38 states and 5 countries competing.

Bryan Hulbert, spokesperson for the event says this is the largest indoor “midget” sprint car race in the world, and are in high demand. He says it could be due to the fact that last year the event only held 25-percent of its spectators due to the pandemic. This year they expect the event to be filled with people who did not go last year.

“The demand for tickets and the demand to race has been just through the roof. So, it feels like we’re a little bit more back to normal. You can feel the hype. You can feel the electricity and everybody is really excited,” Hulbert said.

This event is massive for the Tulsa economy. Its direct economic impact is estimated to be more than $30 million. A fair portion of event-goers is visiting from outside of the state.

To learn more about ticket pricing, CLICK HERE.

