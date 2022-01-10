ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers G Norman Powell placed on COVID-19 list

The Portland Trail Blazers placed guard Norman Powell on the COVID-19 list prior to Sunday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The move leaves the Trail Blazers without their top three guards. Star Damian Lillard (abdomen) sat out his fourth straight game and CJ McCollum (lung) missed his 15th in a row.

Portland hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night and then departs on a six-game road trip that begins with Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters Sunday evening that Lillard won’t be traveling with the team at the outset of the trip.

Powell, 28, is averaging 18.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 34 starts for Portland this season.

Lillard, 31, leads the Blazers in scoring (24.0) and assists (7.3) through 29 starts this season.

McCollum, 30, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 24 starts.

Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore were Portland’s starting guards against the Kings.

–Field Level Media

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
