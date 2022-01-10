Trail Blazers G Norman Powell placed on COVID-19 list

The Portland Trail Blazers placed guard Norman Powell on the COVID-19 list prior to Sunday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The move leaves the Trail Blazers without their top three guards. Star Damian Lillard (abdomen) sat out his fourth straight game and CJ McCollum (lung) missed his 15th in a row.

Portland hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night and then departs on a six-game road trip that begins with Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters Sunday evening that Lillard won’t be traveling with the team at the outset of the trip.

Powell, 28, is averaging 18.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 34 starts for Portland this season.

Lillard, 31, leads the Blazers in scoring (24.0) and assists (7.3) through 29 starts this season.

McCollum, 30, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 24 starts.

Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore were Portland’s starting guards against the Kings.

–Field Level Media

