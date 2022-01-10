ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler boys win close tourney matchup

By Fred Fehr
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

RIPLEY — A Kaden Jones layup with 40 seconds remaining carried Chandler past Woodland 43-42 Saturday at the Ripley Tournament.

Woodland missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw opportunities following Jones’ game-winner, giving Chandler the consolation bracket crown.

“We were able to get some defensive stops late,” said Chandler head coach Shawn Blankenship. “We struggled shooting the ball but defended well. We are starting to do things well. I think we played pretty well over the three days.”

Brady Butler harvested a team-high 13 points, including three long-range bombs. Jones added 10 points and Marcus Mitchell canned two 3-pointers.

Chandler was true on 5-of-8 free throws.

The Lions, 4-7, were up 21-19 at the midway point but Woodland tied it up at 32 entering the final eight minutes.

Chandler will entertain Prague Tuesday night.

Chandler 45, Ripley 33 (Friday)

The Lions were up 27-10 at the intermission. Ripley cut that margin to 31-25 after three quarters with a 15-4 splurge.

Butler, with three treys, notched 13 points, as did Isiah Holland.

Mitchell posted two treys and finished with six points. Carter Dady, who had one trey, finished with nine points.

Neither team fared well at the charity stripe. Ripley was 8 of 20 while Chandler was 3 of 8.

Newkirk 53, Chandler 46 (Thursday)

Cael Reherman recorded 11 points and Gaven Miller netted 10 in a losing effort.

Reherman knocked down three 3-point field goals while Miller and Mitchell had one each.

Chandler led 22-21 at halftime but Newkirk turned the tide with a 14-4 third-quarter burst.

Newkirk prevailed despite hitting just 12-of-22 charity tosses for 54.5%. Chandler was 3 of 6.

