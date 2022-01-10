ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men who sued Manchester City over Barry Bennell abuse claims wait for ruling

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago are waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling.

The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and is due to deliver a ruling on Monday.

The men claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argue the relationship between Bennell and City was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.

They say the club is vicariously liable for the harm they suffered.

City bosses deny that claim.

They say Bennell was a local City scout in the mid-1970s but not between 1979 and 1985.

Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences in recent years, also denies being linked to Manchester City during the 1980s.

He told the judge that he had been a “local scout” for City between 1975 and 1979, but not between 1979 and 1985.

Bennell, who gave evidence at the trial via video link from the prison, near Huntingdon Cambridgeshire, where he is being held, said the “reality” was that he “was never” a City coach and, “after 1978/1979”, junior teams he coached had “no connection at all” with City.

But he told the judge that he had “always used and exploited” his previous connections with City for his “own benefit”.

The eight men are claiming damages for psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Mr Justice Johnson heard how Bennell, who used to live near Buxton, Derbyshire, had abused schoolboy footballers after inviting them to stay at his home.

He was told that Bennell was serving a 34-year sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions, four in the UK and one in the US, and being held at HMP Littlehey.

Bennell, who turned 68 on Monday, had told the judge how he had been convicted, at Chester Crown Court in 1998 and 2015, and at Liverpool Crown Court in 2018, of various sexual offences against “numerous boys” and jailed.

He said several of those convictions related to six of the men making claims against City.

But he denied abusing four of the men, when giving evidence to Mr Justice Johnson.

BBC

Barry Bennell: Victim secures settlement from holiday park

A man groomed by paedophile Barry Bennell while on holiday at Butlin's has secured a five-figure settlement from the company's previous owners. The former football coach groomed David Lean, 52, after meeting him at the Pwllheli resort, in Gwynedd, in 1979. Mr Lean, who was 11 at the time, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bennell victims to appeal after losing High Court case against Manchester City

Eight men who were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have said they will appeal after losing a High Court case against Manchester City.The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, were abused by Bennell when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.They said Bennell, now 68, was a scout for City during that time and argued that the club was “vicariously liable” for the abuse, because its relationship with Bennell at the time was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.But a judge dismissed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

8 men lose court case against Man City over abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — Eight men have lost a court case against Manchester City after claiming that abuse they suffered from a former youth soccer coach took place while he was employed by the club. The men claimed they were abused by Barry Bennell when they were playing youth soccer for teams he coached in northwest England from 1979-85. They said Bennell was a scout for City during that time and claimed the club was liable for the harm they suffered. A judge at London’s High Court ruled against them. The lawyer representing the eight men says his clients are “both shocked and dismayed” at the decision.
SOCCER
Person
Barry Bennell
BBC

Brandon death: Murder trial discontinued before start

A murder trial due to take place after the death of a woman found in a pond in a country park has been discontinued. Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road in Brandon, Suffolk, was charged with the murder of Egle Vengaliene, 35, also of Bury Road. Her body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on 9 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Manchester City#Liverpool#England#Football#The High Court#Crewe Alexandra
The Independent

Mother accused of throwing newborn in dumpster released from jail on bond

An 18-year-old mother from New Mexico arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster, was later released from prison after posting a $10,000 (£7,356) unsecured bond.The woman, identified as Alexis Avila, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she was caught on camera allegedly leaving her infant son wrapped in a towel and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster in Hobbs city on 7 January.Police received information about the baby at 8pm on Friday and upon finding the newborn baby he was rendered aid, the Hobbs police department said.The baby was taken to a local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Son of ‘Windrush victim’ waits for ruling on first round of High Court fight

The son of a “Windrush victim” is waiting to see if he has won the first round of his High Court fight with Home Secretary Priti Patel.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia in the Caribbean to Britain at 18 and lives with his partner, Kate Mead, 43, in Catford South East London, wants to fight the Home Office’s decision to “refuse to regularise” his immigration status.During an online High Court hearing on Wednesday, he asked a judge to give him the go-ahead to seek a judicial review.If it fails, Mr Gabrielle faces continued struggles to remain in this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

