Public Health

HHS-Led Initiative Releases Unified Specification for Patient Addresses in Health Care

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), in collaboration with standards development organizations (SDOs) and health IT stakeholders, recently released the Project [email protected] (‘Project USA’) Technical Specification Final Version 1.0. This new specification is a unified,...

ehrintelligence.com

Health IT Specification Set to Enable PCP, Specialist Care Coordination

That’s what she’s trying to accomplish with 360X, an ONC-backed effort looking to build data standards to enable coordinated and streamlined care between PCPs and specialists. “360X specifications were created because the process of patient transitions of care, both transfers and referrals, continue to be fraught with risk...
HEALTH
AMA

How unifying dental, medical care can advance health equity

The complete separation of the dental and medical health systems in the U.S. isn’t just anachronistic; it’s also harmful to patients and frustrating for physicians and dentists alike. Consider, for example, that only about half of patients who visit an emergency department with a toothache end up seeing a dentist within six months, and more than one-fifth return for the same problem.
HEALTH SERVICES
aithority.com

Medically Home Announces A $110 Million Strategic Investment Led By Baxter International Inc., Global Medical Response And Cardinal Health To Advance Leadership In Hospital-Level Patient Care At Home

– Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente also contributed to over-subscribed investment round. – Strategic partnerships and related investments support growing need for flexible hospital capacity, evolving patient preferences and continued shift toward hospital care at home as hospital capacity pressures mount. Medically Home announced a new, $110 million round of...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nursing home associations urge HHS to extend public health emergency

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living wrote a letter Jan. 5 urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to extend the public health emergency set to expire on Jan. 16, 2022, to ensure long-term and post-acute care providers can continue to offer efficient and effective care as the pandemic continues.
HEALTH SERVICES
