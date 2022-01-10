‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget dead at 65

ORLANDO, Fla. — Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known as patriarch Danny Tanner on “Full House,” has died at the age of 65.

In a statement issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in Florida confirmed that deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando for a “man down” call.

The unresponsive victim, identified later as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the office stated.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the statement.

Saget launched a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was slated to run through June, Variety reported. According to his most recent post on Twitter, Saget performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Saget thanked the “appreciative” audience:

TMZ was the first to report Saget’s death.

According to The New York Times, Saget was born in Philadelphia, and graduated from Temple University in 1978, before building his following in comedy clubs. Despite his “squeaky-clean image” on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget’s “raunchy, profanity-laden stand-up routines” catered to more adult audiences, the newspaper reported.

“Full House” ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes from 1987 to 1994, reaching more than 17 million viewers during its peak in Season 5. The fan-favorite also spawned the Netflix sequel series, “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons and saw Saget reprise his role as Danny Tanner in 10 of the program’s 75 episodes between 2016 and 2020, Variety reported.

Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 untl 1997, and narrated CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” throughout its nine-season run that ended in 2014, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Saget was also a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and raised money to help fight the autoimmune disease. His sister, Gay Saget, was diagnosed with scleroderma and died in 1993, Variety reported.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo; children Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget; and ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

