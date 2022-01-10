ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mozart by Candlelight Jan. 15

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapture the attention of your favorite music lover with a magical...

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret Chicago

Jazz Concerts By Candlelight Are Here To Tame The Windy City

A night of candid candlelit jazz on the back of the recent is the easing experience we’ve all been waiting for. Kick back and absorb the atmosphere as renowned jazz musicians inspire your mind, body, and soul this winter. Seasoned jazz fans and newcomers alike are invited to marvel at a miraculous night of melodic jazz in some of the Windy City’s most wondrous locations. A limited number of people are invited to each candlelight concert making each and every event an incomparably intimate experience.
CHICAGO, IL
operawire.com

Q & A: Aleksandra Kurzak on Mozart, Verismo & the Singer as Musician

(Credit: Gregor Hohenberg) This past fall soprano Aleksandra Kurzak released a new album, “Mozart Concertante.” It was a departure from the work that she had recently done for Sony Classical, which was dedicated to the Romantic repertoire and which was in line with the repertoire she is currently performing all over the world.
MUSIC
Secret Chicago

Experience A Magical Candlelight Concert With Ballerinas Dancing To Tchaikovsky

Enjoy classical and modern music by candlelight and entrancing ballet performances in a beautiful setting. Calm your mind and experience Swan Lake like you’ve never done before, with a sensational concert in Chicago . This concert series known as Candlelight invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical and modern music, from Tchaikovsky to Edith Piaf in an intimate atmosphere. This special edition features ballerinas performing to select pieces during the show.
CHICAGO, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Future Stars of the Stage at Duling

Future Stars of the Stage is a Gala Concert featuring winners of the John Alexander National Vocal Competition and the Opera Mississippi Chamber Orchestra Duling Hall. The concert also features six winning singers of the John Alexander National Vocal Competition, who were selected from hundreds of applicants from all over America.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Oakland Press

Candlelight series rolls out new ABBA, Stevie Wonder shows

The popular Candlelight string quartet series is taking a chance on some new shows this weekend, including a pair at Detroit’s Masonic Temple. Fever, which presents shows in more than 80 cities worldwide, rolls out tributes to ABBA and Stevie Wonder, adapting their hits into chamber arrangements that will put a new kind of spin on some very familiar material.
DETROIT, MI
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlelight#Symphony
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
E! News

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old. The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.
ORLANDO, FL
Vibe

James Mtume, Jazz And R&B Legend, Dead At 76

Best known as the R&B and jazz artist/producer behind the 1983 classic, “Juicy Fruit,” James Mtume has died—just days after he turned 76. His son, Faulu Mtume, confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death has been revealed. James Mtume was born James Heath Jr. on Jan. 3, 1946, in Philadelphia to jazz saxophonist, Jimmy Heath, and Bertha Forman. Forman raised her son with her husband, James “Hen Gates” Forman, a pianist in Charlie Parker’s band. The musician introduced young James to jazz’s finest including Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Sonny Rollins. James also grew up with activist roots and moved...
MUSIC
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy