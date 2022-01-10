Mozart by Candlelight Jan. 15

Best known as the R&B and jazz artist/producer behind the 1983 classic, “Juicy Fruit,” James Mtume has died—just days after he turned 76. His son, Faulu Mtume, confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death has been revealed.
James Mtume was born James Heath Jr. on Jan. 3, 1946, in Philadelphia to jazz saxophonist, Jimmy Heath, and Bertha Forman. Forman raised her son with her husband, James “Hen Gates” Forman, a pianist in Charlie Parker’s band. The musician introduced young James to jazz’s finest including Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Sonny Rollins.
James also grew up with activist roots and moved...
