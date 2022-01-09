ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Cold Temperatures Continue

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Cold temperatures have returned and will stick around for a few days before a...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now through Sunday include the storm’s intensity along with if any warm air wraps itself into the system. Warm air moving into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Chicago, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Return; Snow Chances Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees. Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day. There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox34.com

Nice weather continues before cold front hits this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected a very nice day on the South Plains with lite winds, plenty of sunshine and warm temps. The great weather will continue tomorrow with almost identical weather, although winds may be slightly higher, but not much. Notice on the US map that the arctic...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 30s. A great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Maybe you can stretch your legs on a lunch break. We have a stretch of gorgeous days ahead, so it is a great time to get the car washed! Today is the start of a warming trend that pushes temperatures back to near 70° by Friday afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with strong southerly winds developing, sustained 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. If you are...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Another Mild Day, With Early Precipitation Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday will be another mild day across Minnesota, and some parts of the state could see a few snowflakes in the morning hours. Southeastern Minnesota and areas along Interstate 94 were seeing patchy drizzle and some light snowfall around 5 a.m. That precipitation could hit the Twin Cities by the time the morning commute begins, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. Temperatures in the metro had already reached the low 30s Wednesday morning, and after dipping a few degrees, they’ll bounce right back there in the afternoon. Up north, it’ll be closer to the mid-20s. (credit: CBS) Overnight into Thursday, some...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Return; Snow Chances Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees. Check it out… temps in the double digits this morning. It's almost 30 degrees WARMER out there @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/03SFJIAHMY — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 12, 2022 Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day. There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible. Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Enjoy Another Comfortable Evening Before Cold Returns

A much warmer afternoon after a few frigid days made for a rather comfortable Wednesday here in Mid-January. Our official high reached 47 degrees which was 19 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high! On Thursday, despite some clouds at times and perhaps a brief sprinkle or shower, we are expected to again reach the mid to upper 40’s. On Friday yet another arctic airmass will begin to move in by later in the day and despite a mild morning in the low 40’s, it will fall to the mid-teens by Saturday morning. It will dry, however. By Saturday night and into Sunday, our attention...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid morning with lows in the teens and single digits far north and west, high temperatures rebounded into the 40’s across much of the region Wednesday. The temperature in Philadelphia finally rose above the freezing mark at 9 a.m. Wednesday after a 42-hour sub-freezing stretch. Highs will top a bit above average Thursday as the day will serve as the calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives. An arctic cold front is set to drop in on Friday after which the winds will turn gusty and temperatures plummet. Wind chills will fall into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Winter Storm System Continues To Develop. Here’s What We Know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By now, you probably have heard about the winter storm system that is eyeing the east Sunday into Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center An important thing to remember is that the main energy of this system is still out in the Pacific Ocean. When the energy is out that far, there are things we can see, but there are many that we can’t. Once this “low” comes on the shore, we will have the opportunity to gather a lot more data from weather balloons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Start To Give Way To Mild Temps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very chilly but sunny and dry Tuesday with a high of only 28 degrees. After a cold and frosty start, Wednesday will turn a lot warmer as our winds will turn to the west or southwest during the day. Our normal high is now 43 and we expect to top out at 44! By Thursday a few more clouds will appear, but we expect to reach the mid 40’s then as well. By Friday, colder air will be back, with highs only in the mid to upper 30’s. The start of the weekend will be dry but even...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below Zero

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — While it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday. Following days where wind chills made it feel like minus 20 degrees, Wednesdays highs in the high 30s were a welcomed change. “It’s beautiful,” said Lynn Herbert. “Beautiful. I don’t have to have my snow pants on, I don’t have to have a scarf, it’s wonderful.” At Lake of the Isles, Herbert and others soaked up the warmer temperatures while jogging, riding and skating. 39° never felt so good ☀️☀️☀️ We’re making the most of it at lake of the isles- how are you...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Enjoy These Warmer Temps Before Things Cool Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a harshly cold start to our Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s. As high pressure pulls offshore and milder air streams in, it will feel almost pleasant in comparison to Tuesday’s temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see at least partly sunny skies through the day with clouds taking over Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon’s temperatures should match Wednesday’s, but it will be much more of a gray day. Soak up those mid 40s, though, because cold air makes quite a comeback. Friday will only make it into the upper 30s and then we really drop off from there. Saturday’s forecast high is 27° at this point. With that cold air in place and the potential for a coastal storm, we are looking at the possibility for another round of winter weather Sunday into Monday. There is still uncertainty about how much of Maryland will see all snow and how much of the area could get more of a wintry mix. As we fine tune the forecast leading up to Sunday, we will give you a better picture of what to expect. At this point, we just want you to know an impactful winter storm is possible late Sunday into early Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
Click2Houston.com

Temperatures continue to soar

Let’s face it: talking about an ever warmer world is not very sexy and we hear it so much that we’re getting used to it. That, of course, is the wrong road to take as we’re better off accepting the facts and moving forward toward solutions. Last year soared to #4 in the record books for hottest on record in the United States, but consider this: December was THE hottest December on record and summer was THE hottest on record (Houston barely reached 100° but you’ll recall all those searing days in the Northwest).
HOUSTON, TX

