Metro to resume collecting bus fares on Monday

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

After nearly two years, bus riders in Los Angeles will again have to pay to ride.

The buses, which have been free since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will once again cost $1.75 per one-way trip starting Monday, Jan. 10.

“Your fares help keep our system running,” Metro said in a press release .

Riders will also have to enter through the front door by the driver, instead of through the back, which was allowed to assist with social distancing, the Los Angeles Times reports .

However, “rear-door boarding will continue on the 720, 754, G Line (Orange) and J Line (Silver), the Metro lines that have all-door boarding,” the release added.

While no-fare bus trips are going away, Metro will be instituting discounts on bus passes.

Through July 20, passes for one, seven and 30 days will be half off their regular price.

Metro also has discounted fare programs for seniors, students and those in low-income households. For information, visit Metro’s website .

