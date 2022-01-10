Future Stars of the Stage at Duling

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO