Future Stars of the Stage at Duling

Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, along with host the City of Boca Raton, will present on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. the 18th Annual Future Stars Performing Arts Competition. Thanks to host, the City of Boca Raton, Future Stars will return this year to the beautiful Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton.
Three Broadway favorites headline a brand new PBS concert series, featuring Tony and Olivier Award–winner Gavin Creel, chart-topping Billboard artist Shoshana Bean, and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-–nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. These versatile and virtuosic artists perform iconic showstoppers, tell intimate stories, and dazzle with their extraordinary range of classic and contemporary songs.
Gavin Creel blazed onto Broadway in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and instantly became one of the theater's favorite leading men. Now, the Tony and Olivier Award winner brings humor, heart and irresistible charm to an intimate evening of story and song.
Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
Virgin River first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans - who are now eagerly awaiting not one but two more seasons of the show, which were supposed to be filmed back-to-back. However, the show's leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge has shared...
Joan Copeland was one of my favorite people I ran into over the years. The famed actress sister of legendary playwright Arthur Miller died today at her house out in Amagansett at age 99. Joan was a pip. Flashback to the summer of 2013, Joan appeared in the lobby of...
TOM Green looked unrecognizable with a full beard and long hair after leaving Hollywood to live in a log cabin in rural Canada. The actor opted to leave the country to live a more "laid-back" lifestyle after achieving major success in the entertainment industry. Tom, 50, shocked fans with his...
Christina Ricci kept shocking us in 2021, between eloping and the birth of her baby girl. But she’s starting 2022 on an adorable note. On Jan 8, Ricci posted a heartwarming snapshot of her new husband Mark Hampton cradling their newborn Cleo. She posted it with the caption, “One month ago” and tagged Mark’s account.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams)
It’s been a minute since we got a Cleo update and we’re obsessed because she’s the absolute cutest baby.
2021 was a crazy year for Ricci, to put it lightly. In Aug, her and longtime...
The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour. - Oscar hopefuls -
Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.
I’ve said it many times, but if Keith Whitley hadn’t tragically passed away at the age of 34 in 1989, he would go down in history as one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, legend in country music. In a career that spanned only 5 years after...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
Ginger Zee is excitedly awaiting the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home, and made the deal even sweeter for fans. In anticipation of the book release being only two days away, the Good Morning America star took to social media to share that she was doing a giveaway.
5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
Comments / 0