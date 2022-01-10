Jake Fromm hopes to return to New York Giants

After nearly two seasons on the Bills’ practice squad, Jake Fromm finally got his chance in late November.

He was signed to the Giants’ active roster just after Thanksgiving when Daniel Jones was hurt, and made both his first NFL appearance and first NFL start in a December where the Giants went 0-4.

His second start in Sunday’s season finale went better than his first, but even then, he still had a lot of miscues, including missing some passes in the flat and a bad pick-six.

“An NFL quarterback has to hit those; you’re always going to want to have some plays back, and I obviously want those back,” Fromm said of his missed passes, adding this of his pick-six: “That's just an option route outside and can't be late on those. Got to get better on that and get your feet around.”

It’s understandable that a QB with less than two full games’ worth of NFL game reps would have a lot to learn, but even with the struggles, he did have one highlight in Sunday’s game: his first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yard strike to Darius Slayton on the drive after he threw the pick-six.

“That was great, a dream come true,” Fromm said. “They kept Slay loose, and I just tried to give him a ball and he did a great job coming down with it.”

Three total games, two starts, one TD pass, zero wins for Fromm, but a learning experience as he prepares to enter his third year as a pro.

“Obviously, wish I could have played a little bit better, but I think for me, it’s just about coming in, fighting, and trying to learn as much as I can,” he said. “I'm going to learn from this experience and move on.

I'm going to be a better football player.”

There’s wonder if Daniel Jones is the long-term answer for the Giants at quarterback, but regardless of his status, Mike Glennon is a free agent, so Jones will need a new nominal backup – and if Fromm has anything to say about it, he’d like a chance to come back and fill that role.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” he smiled. “I love it here. I love being a New York Giant and hope to be.”

