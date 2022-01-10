ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jake Fromm hopes to return to New York Giants

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cuy8_0dhCfhkz00

After nearly two seasons on the Bills’ practice squad, Jake Fromm finally got his chance in late November.

He was signed to the Giants’ active roster just after Thanksgiving when Daniel Jones was hurt, and made both his first NFL appearance and first NFL start in a December where the Giants went 0-4.

His second start in Sunday’s season finale went better than his first, but even then, he still had a lot of miscues, including missing some passes in the flat and a bad pick-six.

“An NFL quarterback has to hit those; you’re always going to want to have some plays back, and I obviously want those back,” Fromm said of his missed passes, adding this of his pick-six: “That's just an option route outside and can't be late on those. Got to get better on that and get your feet around.”

It’s understandable that a QB with less than two full games’ worth of NFL game reps would have a lot to learn, but even with the struggles, he did have one highlight in Sunday’s game: his first NFL touchdown pass, a 22-yard strike to Darius Slayton on the drive after he threw the pick-six.

“That was great, a dream come true,” Fromm said. “They kept Slay loose, and I just tried to give him a ball and he did a great job coming down with it.”

Three total games, two starts, one TD pass, zero wins for Fromm, but a learning experience as he prepares to enter his third year as a pro.

“Obviously, wish I could have played a little bit better, but I think for me, it’s just about coming in, fighting, and trying to learn as much as I can,” he said. “I'm going to learn from this experience and move on.
I'm going to be a better football player.”

There’s wonder if Daniel Jones is the long-term answer for the Giants at quarterback, but regardless of his status, Mike Glennon is a free agent, so Jones will need a new nominal backup – and if Fromm has anything to say about it, he’d like a chance to come back and fill that role.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” he smiled. “I love it here. I love being a New York Giant and hope to be.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins players react emotionally, unhappily to Brian Flores' firing

The Miami Dolphins’ Monday decision to fire head coach Brian Flores as unquestionably the most surprising termination of employment in 2022’s Black Monday firing cycle. Handed a lackluster roster and a rancid culture after the Adam Gase experience, Flores rose to 10-6 in his second season of 2020 despite the fact that his team was obviously tanking for more and better draft picks. 2021 started with a 1-7 record, but the Dolphins won eight of their last nine games, and it seemed as if everything was finally on the right track.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores

In undoubtedly the most surprising firing of the NFL coaching cycle, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three years and two narrowly missed playoff runs. But a report suggests that this didn’t just happen out of thin air. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, “relationships” were Flores’...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Matt Nagy Fired: Three candidates to replace the former Bears head coach

The Chicago Bears surprised no one when they fired head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move is a formality weeks, and perhaps months, in the making. The Bears allowed Nagy to finish the season even after a 4-10 start, but have been thinking about his replacement for some time. Here are three of the many potential candidates we expect the Bears to consider as they begin searching for their 17th head coach, and fifth since 2012.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins grew tired of the relationships Brian Flores was burning

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores today and one NFL reporter has a good idea why. He burned too many relationships. Stephen Ross is no stranger to big ego head coaches. He did after all, deal with Adam Gase. In the end, Gase’s future with the Dolphins came down to his relationship with others on the team and his ego. It very well may have been the same for Brian Flores.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan as Miami Dolphins fire head coach?

The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy