Bears' Caleb Johnson: Posts no stats in loss

 3 days ago

Johnson failed to record a tackle in the Bears' 31-17 Week 18...

Person
Caleb Johnson
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NewsBreak
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
New York Post

Tom Brady defies coach’s orders to get Rob Gronkowski $1 million

That’s what friend$ are for. Rob Gronkowski had the chance to unlock multiple incentives during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Panthers, worth $500,000 each. The Buccaneers tight end needed 85 more receiving yards and seven catches to hit a $1 million jackpot, according to For the Win. Fortunately...
NBC Sports

Eagles calling on veteran tight end to replace Tyree Jackson

The Eagles received some tough news this weekend when they found out that third tight end Tyree Jackson tore his ACL in Week 18. At least they have an eight-year veteran ready to go. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that Richard Rodgers will be the practice squad tight end to...
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything. Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC. Williams was...
