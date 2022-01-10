ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Margus Hunt: Two stops in finale

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hunt tallied two stops in the Bears' 31-17 Week 18 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against 49ers

The Cowboys host the 49ers in an intriguing Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will perform. Long-time NFL fans understand the historical significance of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. However, the two sides haven’t met in the postseason since 1994. This edition of the NFC rivalry will look much different than I did over 20 years ago.
NFL
49erswebzone

Orlovsky: 49ers ‘a really bad matchup’ for Cowboys in Wild-Card round

ESPN's Ryan Clark gave huge props to Jimmy Garoppolo, saying the quarterback was a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff berth with a thrilling 27-24 overtime road win against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo was playing hurt but still delivered a gutsy performance in what might have been his last regular-season outing with the 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Unrestricted Free Agent#American Football#Idp
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To The Loss Of Jameson Williams

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NFL Rumors: This coach continues to be linked to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears only informed Matt Nagy that he was being fired today, but they had made their decision around Thanksgiving. With that in mind, ownership certainly has a small list of head coaching candidates that they are interested in. One name has popped up through multiple circles and starting to get legitimate smoke.
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy