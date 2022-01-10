ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Bruce Irvin: One stop in finale

 3 days ago

Irvin notched one tackle in the Bears' 31-17 Week 18 loss to the Vikings, and...

The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Eagles calling on veteran tight end to replace Tyree Jackson

The Eagles received some tough news this weekend when they found out that third tight end Tyree Jackson tore his ACL in Week 18. At least they have an eight-year veteran ready to go. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that Richard Rodgers will be the practice squad tight end to...
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons make first moves of the offseason, sign 17

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts on Monday. The players are: Defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.
NFL

