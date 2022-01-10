MTSU Mondays: Studio Saturdays give students real-world experience in classroom setting

Although Middle Tennessee State University’s internationally renowned Department of Recording Industry did not host the grand opening of the newly-relocated Studios D and E, students used the facilities throughout the 2021 fall semester.

Students from the School of Music and Department of Recording Industry participated in “Studio Saturdays," teaming up for human and digital interaction.

Once a month, Master of Fine Arts in Recording Arts and Technologies students worked in Studio E while the Audio Production Program undergrads recorded performances by members of the School of Music’s Commercial Music Ensemble.

Their interdepartmental teamwork captured performances that showcase artistry on both sides of the studio glass and helps them learn how to run a recording session by observing their professors, music industry veterans and MTSU adjuncts Eben Powell and Matt Lund.

“This class is great for in the future when you want to record your albums and songs and you'll know what you're doing,” said senior commercial songwriting major Michael Barber.

The classes are part of MTSU’s longstanding Experiential Learning Program, aiming to educate students with practical experience in their fields alongside classroom lectures and reading.

In the music business, studio time starts at $100 an hour, and engineers, producers and other critical personnel have their own hourly rates.

“In the Main Street Studios at MTSU, however, “we call them 'commercial' but nobody's paying (extra) to use these studios,” said Powell, who jokes that he expects his students to thank him at the Grammys. “It's all-student, all the time."

Powell said he tries to ensure students have real-world experience in a learning setting.

The nearly $2 million Main Street Studios, which were busy almost around the clock this fall and will be fully open for classes by fall 2022, have nearly 5,000 square feet of customized classroom, laboratory and production space.

Some of the work the groups finished in one Saturday session turned up Dec. 3 at the department’s rejuvenated “Listening Night” monthly event, giving them the first chance to fully hear the finished products reverberate across the studios.

“This is my first studio class in general, and it’s clear we’ve got a pretty good deal here,” said Dani Gillis, junior audio production major and one of a growing number of women working the boards in Powell’s classes. “It’s definitely exciting to see and to work with. I volunteered to run the (mixing) console today just because of this.”