Friends and co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — After beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died Sunday, his friends and co-stars remembered him as kind and funny -- both on and off the camera. Saget's sudden death shocked the world. He was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" standup tour, and had...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco pays emotional tribute upon learning of Bob Saget's death

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she, like many of the entertainment industry, was mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget. Upon learning of his sudden and tragic demise, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional and beautiful tribute to him.
goodmorningamerica.com

Actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m. "Earlier today, deputies were called to...
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
