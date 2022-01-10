ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls 113-99

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4I63_0dhCdm6C00
1 of 8

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak.

Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas. It was a career high for Green, who scored nine in the fourth quarter, and Kleber tied a career high hitting six shots behind the arc in nine attempts. Jalen Brunson added 17 points, Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 and Dwight Powell 10.

Doncic, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain, got his first triple-double since Nov. 29 and has 39 in his four-year NBA career.

“He looked all right, didn’t he?” said Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney, who led the team for the second straight game after Jason Kidd was placed in the NBA health and safety protocols on Friday.

Dallas has averaged winning by 15.7 points during its streak and has held opponents to 93.0 points.

“The (defensive) togetherness combined with the effort has been really, really strong as of late,” Sweeney said. “We’re doing a real good job of is understanding what the plan is and then, if there isn’t something that we prepared for, cover for each other when it’s needed.”

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each to lead the Bulls. Chicago went in averaging 111.3 points per game, eighth best in the league, and was held to double figures for the first time since Dec. 11.

The Bulls went in leading the NBA in 3-point shooting at 38.7% but with a league-low 29.9 attempts. They hit 7 of 15 in the first half but only 4 of 18 afterward to finish 11 for 33 for 33.3%. “We made guys shoot what we wanted (them) to shoot.,” said Kleber, whose previous game with six 3s came on 12 shots. “Everybody was sticking to the game plan. We never lost our cool.”

The Bulls fell short of getting their longest streak since 1997-98, in the last of Michael Jordan’s six championship seasons.

“What these guys had done night in and night out to get to nine wins in a row, I’m really, really proud of what they did,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan.

“It would have been nice to get to 10 (consecutive wins), double digits, but we didn’t play good enough to win,” said Nikola Vucevic, who scored 13 points.

The Mavericks led 83-81 after DeRozan opened the fourth quarter with a 15-foot jumper. Dallas then outscored Chicago 19-7 to take a 102-88 lead with 6:24 to play.

REMEMBER WHEN

Go back to the championship season of 2010-11 to find a Dallas winning streak longer than six games. That season, the Mavericks had regular-season runs of 12, 10 and eight games and had a seven-game streak during the playoffs.

SUCCESSFUL ENCORE

Green, the Mavericks’ first-round draft pick in 2020, scored a career-high 17 points last Friday in the 24-point win at Houston. That career best lasted fewer than 48 hours.

“I feel like I was able to find a groove and just be able to build off that,” Green said.

WE’VE GOT SPIRIT, HOW ’BOUT YOU?

Late in the third quarter, the sizable contingent on Bulls fans at American Airlines Center broke into a chant of “MVP!” when DeRozan stepped to the free-throw line. When Doncic got ready to shoot free throws about 40 seconds later, the majority of fans in the building predictably delivered a louder rendition of the same chant.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Coby White scored 11 points in the first half for his seventh straight double-figure game and finished with 13. ... F Patrick Williams (wrist broken in late October) has had a cast replaced by a brace.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth straight game while in the protocol. … Doncic, No. 77, had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists at halftime. … Dallas’ only free throw of the first half was shot with 1:17 left when Green completed a three-point play.

Bulls: Host Detroit on Tuesday night to begin a three-game homestand.

Mavericks: At New York on Wednesday night.

__

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose Home To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an impressive 2021-22 NBA season. While there originally was some degree of skepticism from many about their defensive capabilities, the team is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. There has been a significant effort from the Bulls to add major talent around...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks And Hornets Reportedly Interested In Myles Turner

This upcoming trade deadline will feature some interesting names that could find new homes next month. Besides Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant, other players could join different teams. After the Indiana Pacers reportedly made Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner available on the trade block, the trio has received...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Will the Bulls’ Trade Deadline Plans Change if the Other East Contenders Start Buying?

As of right now (for me, the evening of Monday, January 10th) the NBA trade deadline sits one month away, and the Chicago Bulls sit in first place of the Eastern Conference. In other words, the most competitive window since the early 2010s has quickly opened inside the United Center. Thanks to a duo of top-10 scorers, an elite defensive backcourt, and a slew of better-than-expected reserves, any conversation about which team will be the one to come out of the Eastern Conference alive must begin with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
FanSided

3 Bulls players that are slumping to start off January

A lengthy winning streak was severed for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls on the night of Jan. 9 against superstar point guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Bulls had a chance to move their winning streak to 10 games if they could top the Mavs on the road to round out the weekend.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#The Mavericks#Ap#The Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Tribune

Billy Donovan is wary about resting the Chicago Bulls stars — even amid a hectic January schedule — but they get a break in a 46-point rout of the Detroit Pistons

The next month for the Chicago Bulls can be described only one way — brutal. Last month the team welcomed the necessary pauses and postponements due to widespread COVID-19 absences across the roster. But the league’s rescheduling now places a burden on the Bulls’ shoulders as they play 22 games in the five weeks before the All-Star break. Despite this schedule, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready ...
NBA
FanSided

Could an all-time Detroit Pistons squad beat the Chicago Bulls in a series?

The basketball site Fadeaway World recently held an interesting theoretical competition. It matched up the top five players, by position, in Detroit Pistons history against their counterpart with the Chicago Bulls. Who would win in a seven-game series if they played against each other?. Before you take a guess, here...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

1 concern plaguing Bulls despite recent 9-game winning streak

The Chicago Bulls just had a nine-game winning streak snapped against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Bulls are still in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-11 record, which is two games clear of the second-place Brooklyn Nets. The vibes are good in The Windy City.
NBA
WGN News

Sarah Kustok breaks down Bulls marquee matchup with Nets

CHICAGO – The top two teams in the Eastern Conference meet at the United Center Wednesday night. The Bulls won rounds one and two against the Nets. Zach Lavine led the way the last time out dropping 31 points in a 111-107 victory. Brooklyn’s big three are all expected to play with Kyrie Irving scheduled […]
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy