Traffic

Oil Up, but Soaring Omicron Cases Ignite Fuel Demand Worries

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was up on Monday morning in Asia, but the rapidly spreading omicron COVID-19 variant raises fuel demand concerns. However, losses were curbed by supply disruptions in both Kazakhstan and Libya. Brent oil futures was up 0.37% to $82.08 by 9:48 PM ET (2:48 AM GMT)....

ng.investing.com

Shore News Network

Oil prices shrug off Omicron slump, soar to 2-month highs

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy of the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, should weather the current COVID-19 surge with only “short-lived” impacts and was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Exxon Gains as It Seeks Buyers for Its Shale Assets in Ohio

Investing.com – Exxon Mobil stock (NYSE: XOM ) edged higher in Wednesday’s premarket trading as the company put some of its shale assets in Ohio on the block. According to Reuters, the sale, part of the company’s ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets, could value the assets at around $200 million based on current natural gas prices and existing production from the wells. The properties stretch across 27,000 acres in the state’s Appalachian basin, the agency said.
OHIO STATE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Rally Continues, Oblivious to U.S. Fuel Pile-up

Investing.com - The New Year rally in oil showed no signs of slowing on Wednesday as those long the market added another 2% to crude prices after the previous day’s 4% climb. U.S. government data, meanwhile, clearly showed a slump in demand for gasoline as the onset of winter...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Jumps 4% Ahead of Weekly U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Oil prices jumped 4% on Tuesday as longs in the market bet on a supply squeeze from anticipated demand, even as weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration could show another uptick in fuel stockpiles. Prior to its release of crude, gasoline and distillate stockpile numbers...
TRAFFIC

