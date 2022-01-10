Back at home or back to near normal? How Memphians are coping with COVID-19

In a story published in The Commercial Appeal last year, just after the start of the basketball season, true-blue (Tiger blue!) University of Memphis fan Kay Veazey sounded like one happy University of Memphis fan (short for "fanatic").

A longtime season ticket-holder with seats just behind press row, she said she planned to return to FedExForum to cheer on the Tigers for the first time since March 2020 because the arena had instituted a proof-of-vaccination policy for all game attendees. "I finally feel safe for the first time," she said.

Well, that didn't last long.

FedExForum rescinded the mandates by late November, after about five weeks, and now the Veazeys — Kay and Walter, both former journalists with The Commercial Appeal — are back on the couch, after only a few games in the Forum.

"You pay $7,000-something dollars for donations, tickets, parking, and then you stay home and watch 'em on TV," Kay Veazey said.

"We're 77 and 78 years old, and we just can't pretend it doesn't exist," she said. "We've been vaccinated and both of us have had boosters and everyone with any knowledge says (the omicron variant) is not as bad (as earlier variants of COVID-19), but I'm not willing to take that chance, not yet, when I watch it on TV.

"We just can't pretend it doesn't exist." So, what's the alternative?

As the pandemic heads toward its third year, with record-setting infection rates and near-record hospitalizations for Shelby County, dealing with COVID-19 remains a full-time job. Personal calculations of how to acknowledge the virus are a day-to-day decision, and institutional safeguards are constantly evolving. Like vaccine dispensaries, the responses to the pandemic are all over the map.

Although several local colleges and universities have delayed in-person classes, most local schools, institutions and businesses — retail stores, theaters, restaurants and so on — are back in operation and open to the public, with various degrees of safeguards in place.

The return of in-person events at Novel

In an example of hopeful scheduling, Novel, the East Memphis bookstore, is hosting two author events this week that are its first public "book talks" since March 2020.

The first, at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, finds thriller author Brad Taylor discussing his career and new book, "End of Days," with celebrated Memphis suspense specialist Mark Greaney. The second, at 2 p.m. Jan. 15, brings together seven authors who contributed to "Malfunction Junction," a new anthology of short stories set in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Masks will be required for those attending the talks, which will take place in the event room near the back of the store.

Kat Leache, social media and promotions director for Novel, said bookstore managers began planning in November to return to in-person events this year, in the hopes that the pandemic would have loosened its grip by January.

That hasn't exactly happened, but everybody involved, including the authors, seemed ready to proceed, on the theory that masks, socially distanced seating and the greater number of fully vaccinated people in attendance would reduce risks.

Leache said Novel employees wear masks at work and are required to be vaccinated, but some customers have remained resistant to masks. "People will come in and bully staff about it."

Most customers, however, practiced "safe shopping" even during the crowded holiday shopping season. "Distancing guidelines are a lot easier to keep in a retail setting than in a movie or performance," she said. "People said they felt safer here than they did in a lot of places."

In any case, "We can't make everyone happy with whatever we decide in our safety guidelines," she said.

Crosstown Arts aims to make events 'as safe as possible'

Crosstown Arts also has a full schedule of events set for the coming weeks in its various venues at Crosstown Concourse.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, we didn't know what COVID was or how long it was going to last," said Bianca Phillips, communications manager for Crosstown Arts. "I think now we're at a point in the pandemic where we realize this is something we're going to have to deal with in the long term, so we're having events but trying to make them as safe as possible." (Recent cancellations, such as the Jan. 6 concert featuring Citizen Cope, have been at the request of the artist.)

Although masks aren't required in Crosstown Concourse in general, they are required for people attending events in the spaces used by Crosstown Arts, which include the Crosstown Theater (which re-launches its movie series Jan. 13 with "Walking Tall"), the Green Room, the Art Bar (which reopened after Christmas) and various galleries.

In addition, proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required for those seeking admission to music shows and other performances.

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic

The protocols are "constantly evolving," Phillips said.

"It's been the rule of this pandemic," Leache said. "Week to week, you never know. There's still a week away (until the book talks), and God knows a week is an eternity these days."

The patience-frying frustration that accompanies such uncertainty helps explain why many people are resuming some social activities, Leache believes.

"I think that people have just decided if they really want to do something, they're going to do it. People are thinking in less absolute terms about safety and more about what it's worth to them. If you really want to see the new Spider-Man movie, you go. I took my son to see 'Hamilton,' we had the tickets, we decided to go."

Meanwhile, those who aren't going can only hope the "evolving" situation eventually evolves in a way that reduces rather than reactivates the virus and its variants.

"I was so disappointed that FedEx(Forum) changed the policy," Veazey said. "It was wonderful going in there, knowing that everyone was vaccinated or with a negative test. It was so nice, you could see people and talk to people you hadn't seen in two years or a year and a half. And all of a sudden they jerked the whole thing and here we are, back to watching the games on TV."