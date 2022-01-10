ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Global Chip Shortage Is Now Affecting Printer Ink Cartridges

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that your printer ink cartridges actually come with chips inside of them? These cartridges do more than just hold your printer ink, and the chips inside of them are used for authentication purposes to help verify they are genuine components, and also...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

Korean Companies Reportedly Fighting To Enter The Apple Car Supply Chain

Last year, there were rumors that Korean carmaker Kia could be the company that would help Apple build their electric car. However, this did not pan out but now according to a report from ETNews, it appears that Apple is still looking towards Korea for companies to help them with their rumored Apple Car.
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Keychron Q2 65% Hotswap Mechanical Keyboard Launched

Last year, Keychron announced the Keychron Q1 mechanical keyboard. It was a huge deal for the company because for the first time ever, this is a keyboard aimed at hobbyists where it came with features like gasket mounting, support for QMK/VIA, and also featured a much more sturdy build compared to the company’s previous offerings.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Canon printers think its ink cartridges are fake, but company has workarounds

Canon is feeling the impact of the global chip shortage that has led some Canon printer models to misread Canon's own toner cartridges as counterfeit or empty. Canon typically uses chips to verify that cartridges used in its printers are the company's own, as well as to do things like monitor toner levels. On Wednesday, Canon USA confirmed that it's shipping chipless toner cartridges for some of its multifunction printers, but it stressed that there's no shortage of the cartridges themselves, just the chips that would normally go inside them.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartridges#Printer#Australia#Canon Australia
Ubergizmo

Google Loses Sonos Patent Case, Will ‘Downgrade’ Its Speakers

Most speakers are “dumb” in the sense that without an audio source, like when connected to a PC or TV, they don’t really do anything. However, Sonos changed that narrative with its connected speakers which could stream music from various streaming services without requiring users to connect it to their computer or phone.
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Canon printers now think Canon’s own toner is fake

Printers are the worst. They’re unreliable, they guzzle reportedly $12,000-a-gallon ink, and their manufacturers have been known to use dirty tricks, scare tactics, and DRM to strongly encourage you to buy cartridges exclusively from them. But Canon is now getting a taste of its own medicine. Some of Canon’s own toner cartridges are now being detected as fakes — and they’re forcing the company to teach customers how to bypass its own DRM (via Techdirt).
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

Rather Than Abandon Copy Protected Ink, Canon’s Own Cartridges Are Now 3rd Party

Companies which sell printers, such as HP and Canon came up with an idea they thought was utterly brilliant, and which is universally despised by their customers to this day; copy protection for copier ink. They claimed that ensuring you only used the proper ink in your printer was of utmost importance, and were quite willing to go to court and fight for their right to enforce it. That has not gone well for them historically, but they continue to claim the necessity of adding copyright chips to ink cartridges.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Portable Printer Market Research by Sales Revenue and Global Partners by 2031

The Portable Printer Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Portable Printer market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Ubergizmo

Razer Accused Of Being Misleading With Its Zephyr Mask

At the start of 2021, Razer took the wraps off its Zephyr face mask. It is a mask designed to be reusable and has a rather interesting cyberpunk-looking design, complete with RGB lights and such. It was also initially claimed to come with N95-grade filters that could potentially help users protect themselves against the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Canon tells users how to bypass its printer ink DRM

As the chip shortage brings assembly lines worldwide to a crawl, Canon is the latest company to be hit with supply issues, forcing the Japanese company to teach users how to get around its ink cartridge DRM. If you’re wondering what DRM is, it stands for Digital Rights Management. It’s...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Apple Developers In Korea Can Now Use Third-Party Payment Systems

Not too long ago, the courts in South Korea passed a new law that would require companies like Apple and Google to allow for third-party payment systems in their app stores. This means that developers will be able to choose a different payment system other than the default one that Apple and Google uses.
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

T-Mobile Blames iOS 15.2 Bug For Blocking iCloud Private Relay

According to a recent report, it was suggested that T-Mobile had apparently started to block Apple’s iCloud Private Relay. This is according to users on the carrier’s network who discovered error messages when trying to turn on the feature. However, the carrier has since denied that they are blocking it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Google exec claims Apple's green text bubbles amount to bullying

Coke and Pepsi. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. DC and Marvel. Pop-cultural rivalries bring out the fieriest opinions in people. And of course, the tech industry’s example is no different: Apple versus... well, pretty much everyone else. It’s a battle Tim Cook and company have been happy to...
BUSINESS
canonrumors.com

The global chip shortage forces Canon to remove toner copy protection

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon has been forced to remove copy protection chips to their toner cartridges in some regions. It’s obviously more important that customers can print, than the copy protection for Canon’s benefit.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Canon printer owners get official guidance to bypass DRM as company is forced to sell chip-less toners

A hot potato: Printer manufacturers go to great (oftentimes irritating) lengths to ensure hardware DRM policies that can result in heavy expenditure when it comes to replacing a toner cartridge or other components with a ‘genuine’ part. In an ironic twist of events, Canon has revealed that it can’t source enough DRM chips for some of its printer cartridges due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis, and has issued a customer advisory to highlight affected functionality plus guidance to bypass DRM-related warnings.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report.The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according...
BUSINESS
Kilgore News Herald

Samsung expects its profits to jump by 52% amid global chip shortage

Samsung is expecting its profits to surge by up to 52% amid the global chip shortage. The tech giant - which manufactures an array of televisions, phones and home appliances as the the largest memory chip and smartphone make in the world- estimated that it made 13.8tn won ($11.5bn; £8.5bn) in the period, which saw would make it the highest fourth quarter operating profit since 2017, although the result missed a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 15.2 trillion won, which analysts attributed to items such as employees' bonuses.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy