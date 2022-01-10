Times' Top 10 basketball teams in the Beaver Valley: Week of Jan. 10

Each week, the Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 boys and girls basketball teams in our coverage area. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. (Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.) Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship. The Times' Top 10 will be updated every Monday.

Boys Basketball Top 10: Week of Jan. 10

Rank, Team, Classification, Record, Last Week Ranking

1. OLSH (2A), 7-0, 1

2. Quaker Valley (4A), 7-0, 2

3. Ellwood City (3A), 9-2, 3

4. Lincoln Park (4A), 4-2, 4

5. Aliquippa (3A), 5-3, 5

6. Blackhawk (4A), 7-3, 6

7. Beaver Falls (3A), 5-3, 8

8. Beaver Area (4A), 6-5, 9

9. West Allegheny (5A), 5-5, 7

10. Cornell (1A), 5-5, 10

The scoop: Entering this season, it was hard to imagine any team putting together a resume that would make them a bigger lock for a deep postseason run than OLSH. However, Quaker Valley is well on its way to doing just that. Another big win, this time over unbeaten Montour, has the Quakers in the drivers seat in WPIAL Class 4A. Ellwood City also looks to be a step above the rest of its competition, posting a dominant win on Friday night over Neshannock. Aliquippa is creeping up on the Leopards for the fourth spot, after earning a nice win last week against Avonworth. Lincoln Park will play three games this week, including a huge matchup on Friday against Montour. Aliquippa has a big game of its own on Friday, facing Seton La Salle on the road. In the back five spots, Beaver Falls moves up from No. 8 to No. 7 after a pair of nice wins over Neshannock and Mohawk. Beaver Area also makes a jump to No. 8 after compiling victories over Ambridge and Weirton (WV).

Girls Basketball Top 10: Week of Jan. 10

Rank, Team, Classification, Record, Last Week Ranking

1. Rochester (1A), 6-2, 1

T-2. Blackhawk (4A), 8-0, 2

T-2. Moon (5A), 10-0, 3

4. Beaver Area (4A), 5-2, 4

5. OLSH (2A), 5-4, 5

6. South Side (2A), 7-3, 6

7. Freedom Area (3A), 5-3, N/A

8. Lincoln Park (5A), 5-2, 9

9. Cornell (1A), 6-3, 10

10. West Allegheny (5A), 6-5, 8

The scoop: Similar to OLSH, Rochester was believed to be the biggest title threat in the area this year. Blackhawk and Moon have changed that line of thinking. The Cougars look to be the best team in Class 4A. A matchup next week against Chartiers Valley gives the Tigers to a chance prove themselves as the top team in Class 5A. Both have been dominant so far this year, resulting in a tie for the second spot of these rankings. Beaver Area stays at No. 4 after having the week off due to COVID-19. OLSH hangs around at No. 5 while South Side is creeping up. The two are set to square off on Thursday in a key Section 1-2A matchup. Entering the Times Top 10 rankings is Freedom Area who looked dominant last week in its wins over Riverside and Hopewell.

