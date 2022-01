Myles Turner is one of the best defensive centers in the league. He leads the league with 2.9 blocks a game and opposing players shoot just 55% against him within six feet of the rim (numbers similar to Mitchell Robinson and Deandre Ayton). Plus he can switch out on the perimeter and hold his own against guards and wings. He wants a more prominent role in the offense in Indiana, but if not there then somewhere — Turner has been available via trade since last summer.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO