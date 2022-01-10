ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Listen to Episode 13 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

By JD Humburg
scorebooklive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released....

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Arkansas Prep X Tra#Sblive

Comments / 0

Community Policy