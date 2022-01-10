ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 20:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Tama; Winnebago; Worth An area of light rain and freezing rain is tracking southeast over portions of north central Iowa this morning. Travelers may encounter sporadic slick roads conditions and are encouraged to use caution. Any rainfall should be east of the area by 10 AM.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Martin, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Hancock WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. In addition, easterly winds of 10 to 20 MPH may produce blowing and drifting snow.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Freezing rain this morning will make for very slick conditions, particularly in the Missoula Valley. Consider delaying your morning commute this morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks are possible. Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Iowa; Johnson; Linn Slick Spots Due to Freezing Rain An area of freezing rain is expected this morning in portions of eastern Iowa. This would include Cedar Rapids, Independence and Vinton. With surface and road temperatures below freezing, be alert for stretches of slippery roads due to a thin glaze of ice.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benton, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benton; Cedar; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Van Buren; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. In addition, easterly winds of 10 to 20 MPH may produce blowing and drifting snow.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Winter Storm System to Impact the Region this Weekend A strong winter storm system will push east through the Quad State Saturday into Sunday. Wintry precipitation will spread eastward into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri late Friday night, and then southeast over the remainder of the region Saturday morning. The evolution of the storm for the remainder of the weekend is quite uncertain at this time. The ultimate path and intensity of the storm system, along with the temperature forecast, will determine how impactful it will be across the Quad State. For now you are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and follow your winter weather preparedness plans ahead of this potentially impactful winter storm.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts up to 6 inches possible in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Very cold temperatures this morning Temperatures across the north will remain below zero through mid- morning. Winds will be out of the south between 5 to 10 mph through this time. Temperatures will begin to rise late this morning, reaching into the teens during the afternoon. Dress for the cold this morning as you head out and take proper precautions to ensure exposed skin is covered to prevent frostbite and possible hypothermia. Don`t forget to bring pets inside.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 10:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 700 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end today over the Olympics and North Coast. The heavy rain will push the Bogachiel River near LaPush above flood stage today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Near flood is currently forecast. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause flooding of State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge...closing the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 36.2 feet late this afternoon, or possibly near flood stage. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.1 feet on 11/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dakota WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Union County. In Nebraska, Dakota County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jo Daviess Slick Spots Due to Freezing Rain An area of freezing rain is expected this morning in portions of eastern Iowa and far northwest Illinois. This would include Anamosa, Manchester, Dubuque and Maquoketa. With surface and road temperatures below freezing, be alert for stretches of slippery roads due to a thin glaze of ice.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 09:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 48.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. In addition, easterly winds of 10 to 20 MPH may produce blowing and drifting snow.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones Slick Spots Due to Freezing Rain An area of freezing rain is expected this morning in portions of eastern Iowa and far northwest Illinois. This would include Anamosa, Manchester, Dubuque and Maquoketa. With surface and road temperatures below freezing, be alert for stretches of slippery roads due to a thin glaze of ice.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy