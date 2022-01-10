ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 airlines trying to become essential service for McKellar-Sipes

By STAFF REPORTS
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
Five airlines and an airport bus service have applied for essential airline service consideration at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson.

This is the latest development following the airport’s request that Boutique Air withdraw from the Jackson market after delays and cancellations reached a breaking point in November, according to a press release from the airport authority.

The Department of Transportation asked for consumer complaints and officially requested proposals from interested air carriers mid-December.

Since then, five airlines have submitted their proposals: Air Charter, Air Choice One, Boutique Air, Cape Air, and Southern Airways Express.

Along with Boutique Air, Air Choice One is the former airline that ran out of McKellar-Sipes before Boutique.

The proposals vary but most all include multiple weekly flights to and from Atlanta and St. Louis.

In addition, TransportAzumah proposes direct airport bus service between Jackson and Memphis four times daily. The trips would be free as a bonus for advance ticketed flights out of Memphis International Airport.

These proposals will be considered by the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority, as well as the Mayors of Jackson and Madison County prior to recommendation to the Department of Transportation where the final selections are made.

The local officials will review the proposals and submit comments on each one to the Department of Transportation by Feb. 3. The Department will come back with a decision and contract award after that, which the winner will then have 60 to 90 days to get moved into the airport and begin flying out of Jackson.

