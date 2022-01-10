ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhule’s status among many decisions Panthers must make

Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper met before the Panthers' dismal season ended with a 41-17 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Rhule said the future — not his job status — was the topic. “I’m never going...

www.kansascity.com

The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
NFL
David Tepper
Cam Newton
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
FanSided

Judgment day arrives for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Judgment day has officially arrived for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule after a disastrous 2021 season that ended with a 5-12 record. After weeks of speculation regarding the future of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, we’ll find out one way or another whether he is the man to lead this team moving forward.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: Going to Be to Convince Someone to Take Less Money Than Rhule

While the expectation that the Panthers will end up keeping Matt Rhule for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, yesterday's firing of Joe Judge by the New York Giants has some wondering whether or not there is still a chance that David Tepper could still make the move for a new head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was on with the Panthers earlier this morning and said that we won't really know what the exact decision until Tepper comes out and confirms it. Florio believes that Jay Glazer, who reported that Daivd Tepper is looking for Matt Rhule to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator, is right and that Tepper could be waiting to see what Rhule comes up with before making an official decision, something that he says is crazy.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
NFL
#Panthers#American Football#Super Bowl#Temple#Baylor
MIX 107.9

Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule fires three more assistant coaches

The staff shakeup in Charlotte continued on Tuesday as the Carolina Panthers fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and defensive line coach Frank Okam according to Ian Rapoport. Coach Matt Rhule previously fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but Rhule reportedly will hang on to his job for at least one more season despite Carolina's 5-12 record this past campaign.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Carolina Panthers
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan as Miami Dolphins fire head coach?

The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here’s the KC Chiefs’ update on Tyreek Hill’s heel ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

The Chiefs entered their week of preparations for Sunday night’s playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium with an air of optimism surrounding three injured players. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and running back Darrel Williams (toe)...
NFL
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
