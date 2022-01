The New Orleans Saints did their part in Atlanta – thrashing the Falcons 30-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9. http://neworleanssaints.com. But when the Los Angeles Rams blew a 17-point lead and lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in overtime, it kept the Saints out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO