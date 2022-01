The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Wild Card playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after practice and named just four players on his game-status report—three defenders and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. Wishnowsky spent the week in the concussion protocol and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been inactive the last two games due to a knee injury. The others are linebacker Marcell Harris and rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO