Returning after a long hiatus

I'm 39 (soon 40......) From Quebec. Mom of a 10 year old terror. Ages ago I tried MFP, and failed. Then I tried other sites, and I really can't stay motivated for some reason. Two years ago I got into a motorcycle accident...

Jumping Back into MFP

Have been away for quite some time and reengaging in my weight loss journey. Looking for friends for support and engagement. Me too!!! Today!!! About same time as you! Good luck. Mines gonna be a long journey so gonna be about for a while. Hi!. Ellevated Posts: 164 Member. Welcome...
WEIGHT LOSS
‘The Amazing Race’ Finally Returns After Its COVID Hiatus: Watch the First Five Minutes of New Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Amazing Race” returns for its 33rd edition on Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off with a disclaimer from host Phil Keoghan about this most unusual season. Variety has an exclusive first look at the opening five minutes of the two-hour premiere episode, (watch above, or scroll down to see more) set to air next week on CBS.
TV SHOWS
newly retired, out of shape,patience and control!

I am not new to weight loss/gains. I have approximately 30 lbs to lose but would be happy with a 20 lb loss. age 61, retired. I have done nutrisystem and WW with success both times. I know how to eat right, I tend to go a while doing well and then get out of control. Cooking bad things. My husband is supportive either way but likes my cooking as much as I do. lol.
FITNESS
Introductions: My name is Dee

I am kind of new to the site. Have been using the site off and on for a couple years but never with the premium account. I am a 29 year old woman, who frequently exercises. My issue usually isn’t being active but rather adjusting my food choices to match with my lowering metabolism. I have been around 200 lbs for the past 3-5 years and I have a hard time adjusting how and what I eat. This year my knees have been struggling a little more and so that is what is motivating me to get better eating habits.
WEIGHT LOSS
Staying Within Calorie Limit on LONG days?

I work in Corrections and we work long, sometimes VERY long days at my department. My typical shift is 12 hours, and sometimes that turns into 16 with hardly any notice. I have an hour long commute, and I usually wake up even earlier to go to the gym. I'm...
FITNESS
New year, New me! Time for change

Hi there, I am 28, almost 29 years old! I just started my fitness journey after having a baby in 2019. I know, a little late. But better late then never! I just went through “probably” ONE of the hardest times in my life. Found my fiancé of...
What’s changed for the better since starting?

Tonight when I did my Just Dance workout I noticed that at the end of it I wasn’t completely winded. Just a few weeks ago I was darn near falling over looking for some water by the end of it but tonight I finished up my dance session without feeling miserable at the end. I was also #5 in World Dance in the hardest room!! Yes, I’m 100% bragging because not too long ago that would have not been possible.
WORKOUTS
Intro: Former SP, Avid Cyclist

Hey all, I've been using MFP for a while now, pretty much since SP announced they were shutting down. One of the things I miss most about SP is the rich community they created on their site, so I'm hoping to connect with some people here and begin the process of "friending" and "being friended" over again.
CYCLING
Back Again

Hi Im on MFP for years coming and going! Im back again inspired by my 18 yr old son he is gaining weight for body building!. So now I find myself at 53 in the gum working out with 2 of my sons and having a ball!. Ive gained back...
WORKOUTS
Old but new

I'm 43 years old and generally normally a very determined individual, however I have let myself go and the time has come to fix this.
Setting goal calories on MFP

I'm trying to reset my goal calories on the MyFitnessPal app, now that I'm very close to goal and would like to know my maintenance calories. For information, I'm 51/F 5'2'' and now 128.8 lbs, down from around 216 lbs at this time last year. My goal weight is 125 lbs, which would make my TDEE around 1360-1375 depending on different calculators. I would like to eat at the calorie level which would take me down to and maintain at 125 lbs, but MFP gives me 1441 because I chose "Maintain Current Weight" so I think it's giving me to maintain at 128.8 but I want a little less to get down to 125.
WEIGHT LOSS
Here to lose the Christmas lbs

Hi everyone, I'm returning to MFP after gaining a few lbs over Christmas. I need to get back into the swing of preparing my meals and not making excuses to workout! Which is why I'm returning hoping you guys can motivate me. I'm from the UK. Please feel free to...
FITNESS
Weight Gain Not Going Down?

I’ve been researching this, but not coming across any concrete answers as different articles say different things, but on December 22 I weighed in at 203.4. Today, January 9, I weighed in at 210.6. I know it fluctuates day to day, but this is weeks now without going down...
WEIGHT LOSS
Bent Over Rows with Curl Bar

Tried bent over rows with a curl bar today. Elbows flare out a little more, feeling is more natural. Control over the bar feels much better. Just wandering if this is a thing and and thoughts. I use an EZ-bar for pendlay's because it's all I have. Seems fine. The...
LIFESTYLE
Hi everyone, it's been years!

Hi everyone! I'm Adam and I used to be very active on MFP back in 2014. With Crohn's, my weight has fluctuated but I'm stable enough. I guess I'd just like to re-introduce myself and hopefully maintain some good habits. Feel free to add me and I'll hopefully try to...
2022 tips for staying on track

It's almost 2 weeks into the new year! If your struggling with motivation try and remember why you started in the first place!!. My personal tip for staying on track is post a before pic on your bathroom mirror so you see it everyday to remind yourself where you started. Or take one for your phone if it's not "safe" to keep in the open and keep referring to it when your motivation is lacking.
Which number is net calories?

I've been on MFP for years, but this is something I never really noticed. On my home page above my news feed, there's a running count of the calories I've used for the day. If you add exercise calories, it keeps track of that too. For example, yesterday it said 1813- 665 exercise calories=1148 net calories.
WEIGHT LOSS
Looking for accountability pals

Hey I'm back at it again after getting a whole lot fatter once again 🙃. I just started the 30 Day Shred yesterday (used to be popular on here!) after not doing it for like 8 years so if anyone wants to be accountability buddies that would be awesome. Let's be supportive of each other!
FITNESS

