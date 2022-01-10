Returning after a long hiatus

I'm trying to reset my goal calories on the MyFitnessPal app, now that I'm very close to goal and would like to know my maintenance calories. For information, I'm 51/F 5'2'' and now 128.8 lbs, down from around 216 lbs at this time last year. My goal weight is 125 lbs, which would make my TDEE around 1360-1375 depending on different calculators. I would like to eat at the calorie level which would take me down to and maintain at 125 lbs, but MFP gives me 1441 because I chose "Maintain Current Weight" so I think it's giving me to maintain at 128.8 but I want a little less to get down to 125.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO