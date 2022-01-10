ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week In Review: China Biopharma Books $500 Million Of Deals To Start 2022

 3 days ago
Shanghai AffaMed acquired greater China rights to an ophthalmic drug from Korea's Hanmi Pharma in a $145 million agreement. Shanghai AffaMed acquired greater China rights to an ophthalmic drug from Korea's Hanmi Pharma in a $145 million agreement. AffaMed will have rights to manufacture, develop and commercialize risuteganib (Luminate), a first-in-class...

Seeking Alpha

Connect Biopharma's Latest Dermatitis Drug Update Fails To Pump Up Shares

Company’s stock sank after it released data on Phase 2b trials for its atopic dermatitis drug, a potential competitor to Regeneron-Sanofi blockbuster Dupixent. China’s Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CNTB) is just itching to bring in its first-ever revenue with a drug for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that’s making steady progress in the clinical testing process. But it’s having a hard time winning over investors, even after releasing extra data last week from recent clinical trials. That included details on its plans to start Phase 3 trials - considered the final phase before seeking regulatory approval – later this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

China's export growth likely eased further in December: Reuters poll

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's export growth likely lost more steam in December as a key economic driver continues to weaken, while imports also slowed and concerns over the Omicron variant weighed on the demand outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Exports in December were expected to have...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Short-Term Charts Make Progress (Technically Speaking For 1/12)

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment. Here's a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Trade with China is a one-way deal

An email that a friend forwarded to me today depicts a new nail in our coffin by China and its conti... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba: The Deal Of The Decade

I don't typically follow Charlie Munger, but I double my stake in Alibaba (BABA) when I do. I began investing in Alibaba in 2015 around the $70-$85 region. The investment was going great for a while, but everything went south in late 2020. Alibaba topped out at about $320, and a perfect storm of harmful elements has plagued the company's share price ever since.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seneca Foods: Bargain Valuation In A Stable Industry

SENEA has a resilient business model and the company benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. I came across the Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) in my search for bargains. The stock looked very cheap at first, currently trading at ~4x TTM earnings and below book value. Moreover, revenue grew 22.3% from FY19 to FY21, while management significantly lowered long-term debt. However, I believe the stock is cheap for two main reasons. One of the reasons is the market is simply not interested in this industry at the moment and the second one is the long-term prospects of the frozen and canned food industry are unappealing. I believe SENEA is a buy at the moment if you want to get exposure to the US frozen and canned food market, although you should expect to have volatility in the stock price in the short term.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China is speculated to be close to wrapping up Xilinx/AMD deal review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) planned purchase of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is speculated to be close to being finished by China's antitrust regulator. There's talk in recent days that the China's State Administration for Market Regulation or SAMR is close to wrapping up its review of the deal, according to a Dealreporter article. There's also speculation that China's NDRC has approved the deal.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New book traces trajectory of feminism in modern China

Even before creating a constitution, the first thing the victorious revolutionaries of the People's Republic of China did was pass the New Marriage Law in 1950, giving women equal rights and creating a fundamentally feminist legal framework compared to the patriarchal system of Confucianism they had wiped away. It was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Seeking Alpha

L'Oréal: Still Too Expensive After 8.6% Correction

L'Oréal shares have fallen back 8.6% from their 52-week high in recent days, but we believe they're still too expensive. We review our Neutral rating on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) six months since our last review (in August 2021). In recent days, L'Oréal shares trading in EUR on the Paris exchange have fallen 8.6% from their 52-week high.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Cariloha Starts $50 Million U.S. IPO Effort

Cariloha has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Cariloha (ALOHA) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm sells sustainable bedding, clothing and bath products. ALOHA has...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Alcon launches Systane Complete eye drops in Europe

Alcon (ALC -1.6%) announced the European launch of its dry eye product, Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops, in a multi-dose bottle. The company said that with the launch of Systane Complete it now offers a full portfolio of preservative-free artificial tears in multi-dose bottles. The company said additional market...
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Oppo Find N sees great success in China, as bookings cross 1 million

Earlier today (10th January 2022), Oppo shared an image poster on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging website) to show off the popularity of its newly announced Find N foldable smartphone in China, as early buyers shower the device with praises. For those unaware, the Find N is the Chinese smartphone maker’s...
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

Sea Limited's Growth Opportunities Are Not Priced In

Southeast Asia and LATAM are underpenetrated and growing faster than the rest of the world. Sea Limited (SE) is an undervalued investment. The shift of retail sales to e-commerce is just beginning with a global penetration of around ~20%. Southeast Asia and LATAM are under-penetrated and growing faster than the rest of the world. The underlying shift to mobile-commerce (m-commerce) will be a tailwind for Sea Limited because they dominate mobile shopping. They successfully turned shopping into a game creating community and brand loyalty to their platform. They have scale advantages over their regional competitors. They have a long runway to reinvest into new regions and territories and their video game business produces strong cash flow allowing their e-commerce business to take a loss-leader approach. Sea Limited is founder-led and the CEO is only 44 years old.
MARKETS
Georgetown University

2021 Islamophobia in review: China

Overall, 2021 demonstrated that Islamophobia remains a constant and growing threat around the globe. Anti-Muslim racism in 2021 remained ever present as hate crimes and individual attacks targeting Muslims persisted. Across the globe, the key players of anti-Muslim racism were again states themselves, as this year witnessed increasing discriminatory legislation and policies. China continued to deny the growing body of evidence pointing to genocide being committed against Uyghur Muslims and an international tribunal was held in the U.K. with testimony from survivors of Xinjiang’s concentration camps. In Canada, a man killed a Muslim family of four in a horrific calculated hit-and-run, leading to Canadian Muslims demanding the government take concrete measures to tackle Islamophobic violence. In France, President Emmanuel Macron’s government took a page from China’s book by implementing legislation aimed at constructing a state-approved Islam, resulting in widespread discrimination targeting Muslim civil society and curtailing the rights of French Muslims, especially women. Similarly, the Austrian government took measures to intimidate and silence Austrian Muslim activists and organizations, even going so far as to publish a map detailing the locations of hundreds of mosques and associations. In the United Kingdom, the ruling Conservative party persisted in evading calls to address institutional Islamophobia within its ranks. State hostility and prejudice towards Muslims was present across the European continent, with rulings aimed at restricting Muslim identity such as halal meat and hijab bans. In India, the country’s growing Hindu nationalist forces retained last year’s theme of conspiracy theories, claiming Indian Muslims were engaging in “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” and even “narcotics jihad.” Additionally, there were large episodes of anti-Muslim violence in various parts of the country such as Tripura, Gurgaon, and Assam, all of which were supported by the rising Hindu nationalist voices. The year was also spent uncovering the role of social media platforms in larger campaigns of violence targeting Muslims as seen in India and Myanmar. In the United States, the country marked twenty years since the deadly September 11th attacks and reckoned with the impacts and consequences of two decades of the War on Terror at home and abroad.
SOCIETY
