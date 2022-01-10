Marine City boy spreading joy and giving back to community through bubble business

A Marine City boy is giving back to his community and spreading joy by launching a business selling bubbles.

Ramsey DeSnyder, 8, sells bubble solution and wands online and at local craft shows.

"I love bubbles and my mom and dad and I like to make bubbles together," Ramsey said.

The solution and wands are designed to be inclusive for all ages and abilities, said Kayla DeSnyder, Ramsey's mother.

Ramsey has donated bubble kits to Tires and Treads, a local nonprofit that donates shoes to local kids in need, and local independent fundraisers for children with medical expenses so the kits can be raffled off for profits, Kayla DeSnyder said. He has also donated some of his profits to local organizations that help support local children's needs, such as the Salvation Army.

To shop, visit little-bubble-man.square.site/. All orders are currently by pick-up or delivery. To learn more about the business, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/LittleBubbleMan.

He also donated $122 in cash to the Old Newsboys and Girls of Marine City before Christmas and bought 14 presents to be donated to families in need, using funds from his bubble business and from a hot chocolate stand, his mother said.

Ramsey has been fascinated with bubbles since he was a small child, Kayla DeSnyder said. About four years ago, he saw college students blowing large bubbles while on an outing with his father at University of Michigan. They came home and began experimenting with their own bubble solution, finding the perfect formula.

"They did bubbles all the time, so it wasn't even work, it was just fun," Kayla DeSnyder said.

Last June, Ramsey and his dad decided to make a small batch to sell from the DeSnyder's personal Facebook page. After that batch quickly sold out, Ramsey's parents set up the website, and his business was born.

Making people happy and giving back

Ramsey said his favorite part of his business is meeting new people and making new friends. He especially enjoy craft shows, where seniors, adults and kids of all ages play with the bubbles.

Ramsey said he enjoys sharing bubbles because they make people happy. He also enjoys giving back to the community.

"It is good to help people and I like to help people," Ramsey said.

Kayla DeSnyder said the business has given Ramsey more self-confidence as he goes to craft shows, meets new people, learned how to make the bubble solution and runs the business. He has also learned responsibility and how to budget money.

"We're just so proud of how far he's come too because he was more of a shy kid and he's become a lot more outgoing by meeting so many new friends and he's gotten so much more confidence," she said.

They also enjoy having an activity to do together as a family. His grandparents enjoy coming to the craft shows to help Ramsey and his parents.

"It gives us an excuse to do something creative as a family," Kayla DeSnyder said.

In the future, Ramsey said he would like to continue to attend craft shows and deliver his bubbles via mail.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.