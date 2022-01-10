Seahawks' Diggs breaks right leg, dislocates ankle

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took to Twitter on Monday night to request a grace period from fans after a suspected DUI arrest this weekend. “Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” Smith wrote. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.”
First, Quandre Diggs will have to heal from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-30 win over Arizona. But once he does, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he won’t need to find a new home if he doesn’t want to.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona. According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was...
Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The scene would churn your insides regardless of the context. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs lay on the turf near the 30-yard line in the fourth quarter, his right leg completely mangled. After slipping, then enduring a block from Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh, the 28-year-old suffered...
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips opened his press conference after Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins not talking about the game, but rather a different one. The veteran defender used the opportunity to express support for the Seattle Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs, who suffered a gruesome injury in Week 18.
Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs is expected to need four to five months to recover from surgery on Tuesday to repair a dislocated ankle and broken fibula, according to a report from the NFL Network, the league’s official media arm. But the surgery was deemed a success without complications,...
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is recovering after surgery to repair his broken fibula and dislocated ankle. "Surgery was a success! Super grateful! Thank you all!" Diggs tweeted Tuesday night. Per NFL Network, the procedure was performed with no complications Tuesday by Dr. Robert Anderson. Diggs faces a recovery time...
Diggs suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, as Seattle concluded the regular season 7-10 and as the only NFC West team not to make the playoffs. The former sixth-round pick played in every contest this season for the second straight year and fifth time in seven tries to begin his career.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
