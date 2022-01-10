Keeping students safe: Autauga school buses flagged in state inspection fixed, back on the road

PRATTVILLE — The Alabama Department of Education's annual inspection of school bus fleets flagged seven of them used by the Autauga County School system with potential safety hazards.

The buses were immediately pulled from service for repairs.

Five buses had leaks in their air systems, one had an oil leak on the engine's manifold and one had a "soft" floor, said Superintendent Tim Tidmore. All buses, with the exception of the one with the floor problem, were quickly repaired and placed back on the road.

"Leaks may not sound like a big thing, unless it's your child on that bus," he said.

Autauga County has a fleet of 156 buses and transports about 5,000 students a day. The system does internal inspections of buses monthly. Tidmore says his office will begin sending random bus numbers to the transportation department each month for spot inspections.

Also, the system is buying 40 new buses this year, to the tune of about $4 million, as part of its fleet replacement program. The buses 10 years or older are to be replaced.

"We are in the position where we can buy the new buses, and greatly improve the overall condition of the fleet," he said.

The last large purchase of buses was 2017. Tidmore was appointed as schools chief last January.

Montgomery and Elmore county schools came through their state inspections with clean reports.

Montgomery schools operate 250 buses and transport about 11,000 students. This year MPS will buy 20 buses for about $2 million for the fleet replacement program, said Scott Johnson, a spokesman for the schools.

In Elmore County, the schools have a fleet if 171 buses and transport about 7,000 students. This year the system will buy 35 new buses for about $3 million for fleet replacement.

