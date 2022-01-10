University of Alabama expert offers tips on keeping New Year's resolutions

When trying to keep a New Year's resolution, a University of Alabama expert advises people to have a realistic understanding of their goal and how to achieve it.

“Having big goals like losing weight are fine, but sometimes big goals can be overwhelming,” said John Burkhardt, an associate professor of behavioral psychology at UA.

Burkhardt said that to avoid the disappointment of failure, people should set small goals throughout the process of achieving their bigger New Year's resolution. It's also important for people to treat themselves for their small victories along the way, he said.

“I ask my patients, ‘Have you tried (this resolution) in the past?’” Burkhardt said. “If they answer yes, you have to understand what didn’t work in the past. How are we going to do something different this year? A lot of the time, that’s one of the things they really don’t know.”

Whether people trying to lose weight or master a new skill, Burkhardt recommends appreciating the journey and not just focusing on the end goal of the resolution.

He said that people who struggle with keeping their New Year's resolution should keep in mind that ups and downs are part of the path toward reaching their goal.

Burkhardt recommends that people who have made a New Year's resolution should reframe the way they think about modifying their behavior.

For instance, he said that a little change in attitude can make a big difference when attempting to a change in behavior.

“Instead of saying I’ve got to go to the gym, reframe it as you get to go to the gym,” he said. “Small words can make a positive impact on motivation.”

Reframing how you view your resolution will not only keep you motivated, he said, but it will also encourage the creation of lifelong habits. To have a better outlook overall, start by saying one thing you are thankful for every day, even if it’s just being thankful for a cup of coffee, Burkhardt said.