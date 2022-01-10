Watch: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, And Kim So Jin Learn What It Takes To Be A Criminal Profiler In “Through The Darkness” Teaser

Seeing the making of video with so many BTS moments released by tvN as the first look at February 2022 drama Twenty Five Twenty One, I get a Memento moment with female lead Kim Tae Ri. She’s so bright, bubby, radiating optimism as required by her character a fencing prodigy, it feels like her acting career is going backwards in terms of what roles she tackles. She started with the dark dark The Handmaiden which basically threw her in the deep end, it’s the kind of role a young actress would take after at least a few performances under the belt as a challenge. So going backward from that and next tackling the serious melodrama that was Mr. Sunshine, she’s now getting the chance to play what a classic K-drama female lead trope – plucky, energetic, cute with aegyo, and radiating the kind of positive charm that gets the male lead and the viewers to fall in love with her. And she’s totally nailing it from the making of video snippets alone, while male lead Nam Joo Hyuk is like the bow to her arrow, steady and there to complete the main coupling and she’s the more forceful side. I find myself getting more and more interested in this drama so good job tvN in the effective promos so far.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO