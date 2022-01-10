ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, And Kim So Jin Learn What It Takes To Be A Criminal Profiler In “Through The Darkness” Teaser

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s upcoming drama “Through the Darkness” released a new highlight clip!. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is based on the story of the first criminal profiler in South Korea who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise...

dramabeans.com

Sohn Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun are friends for life in JTBC’s Thirty, Nine

New promos have been released for JTBC’s upcoming drama Thirty, Nine, featuring a new poster and character stills. With a focus on friendship and love, the slice-of-life style story follows three women who have been close friends since the age of eighteen. Having learned to navigate adulthood together, they saw each other at their best and worst moments, and supported each other through thick and thin. Now, at the age of 39, they are faced with new challenges in their lives and they prepare to say goodbye.
Soompi

Kim Kyung Nam And Ahn Eun Jin Resume Their Romance After Resolving Their Misunderstandings In “The One And Only”

Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin’s romance is back on track in JTBC’s “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” is a unique romance drama starring Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet‘s Joy, and Kang Ye Won as three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go—and in their attempt to do so, Pyo In Sook (Ahn Eun Jin) winds up meeting “the one and only” most valuable person of her life.
Soompi

Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Tae Ri Take Fate Into Their Own Hands In Poster For Upcoming Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) released a creative poster featuring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri!. “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

On December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos after releasing the tracklist to his upcoming album. According to the tracklist teaser, the mini-album 'Illusion' will include the tracklist "Dessert," along with "Selfish," "Bad," "Landing On You," and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars."
Soompi

Watch: Kim Nam Gil Holds Back His Rage In Order To Calmly Analyze The Mind Of A Killer In “Through The Darkness”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Through the Darkness” has released a third teaser!. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is based on the story of the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise and the word “profiling” did not yet exist.
dramabeans.com

Ahn Hyo-seop has A Business Proposal for Kim Se-jung in new teaser

A new video teaser has been released for SBS’s upcoming rom-com A Business Proposal, featuring lead actors Kim Se-jung (The Uncanny Counter)and Ahn Hyo-seop (Lovers of the Red Sky). Based on a popular web novel by Hae Hwa which was released on Kakao, the drama stars Ahn Hyo-seop as...
NewsBreak
Soompi

Kim Nam Gil Talks About His Role In “Through The Darkness,” Why He Chose The Drama, And More

Kim Nam Gil recently participated in an interview with OSEN!. In the interview, Kim Nam Gil shared why he chose to take part in the drama, who his character is, and more. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is based on the story of the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise and the word “profiling” did not yet exist.
Soompi

Watch: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN’s Bona, And More Introduce Their “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” Characters + Why They Chose The Drama

Upcoming youth drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) has shared a sneak peek with a new production video!. tvN’s “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. The drama also stars WJSN’s Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, and is written by Kwon Do Eun (“Search: WWW“) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“Search: WWW,” “The King: Eternal Monarch”).
koalasplayground.com

Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk Go Back to the 90’s in First Look Video at Coming of Age Romance Drama Twenty Five Twenty One

Seeing the making of video with so many BTS moments released by tvN as the first look at February 2022 drama Twenty Five Twenty One, I get a Memento moment with female lead Kim Tae Ri. She’s so bright, bubby, radiating optimism as required by her character a fencing prodigy, it feels like her acting career is going backwards in terms of what roles she tackles. She started with the dark dark The Handmaiden which basically threw her in the deep end, it’s the kind of role a young actress would take after at least a few performances under the belt as a challenge. So going backward from that and next tackling the serious melodrama that was Mr. Sunshine, she’s now getting the chance to play what a classic K-drama female lead trope – plucky, energetic, cute with aegyo, and radiating the kind of positive charm that gets the male lead and the viewers to fall in love with her. And she’s totally nailing it from the making of video snippets alone, while male lead Nam Joo Hyuk is like the bow to her arrow, steady and there to complete the main coupling and she’s the more forceful side. I find myself getting more and more interested in this drama so good job tvN in the effective promos so far.
koalasplayground.com

jTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun

JTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun — 4 Comments. Waiting for this one. All 3 actresses seem good (I haven’t seen the third one in anything yet). On a silly note, the yellow filter on the image (more saturation maybe) has turned the teeth yellow too lol that’s a first in kdramaland where everyone has sparkly white teeth.
Soompi

Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, And Kim Ji Hyun Capture The Joys Of Being 39 In Posters For New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “39” (literal title) has released new character posters of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun. “39” is about three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama will tell the beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who encounter unforeseen circumstances in their lives.
Soompi

Park Min Young And Song Kang Are Polar Opposites Who Can’t Help Being Drawn To One Another In New Romance Drama

JTBC has unveiled a teaser poster for its upcoming drama “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” (literal translation)!. “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” is a new romance drama about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service.
Soompi

Watch: “The One And Only” Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Ahn Eun Jin And Kim Kyung Nam’s Hongdae Date

JTBC has released a behind-the-scenes look at Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam’s date in “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” stars Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy, and Kang Ye Won as three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. With the help of a contract killer (Kim Kyung Nam), the three women decide to take down one bad person in their lives before they die—but in taking down just “one bad person,” they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
Soompi

Lee Dong Wook And Han Ji Eun Have A Tense But Tender Moment As Ex-Lovers In “Bad And Crazy”

TvN’s “Bad and Crazy” has released new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun in the upcoming episode. “Bad and Crazy” stars Lee Dong Wook as Ryu Soo Yeol, a competent but corrupt police detective who will do anything to achieve success. Wi Ha Joon stars as K, a crazy vigilante who is passionate about justice. Han Ji Eun co-stars as Lee Hee Kyeom, a police officer and Ryu Soo Yeol’s ex-girlfriend.
Soompi

3 Reasons Why Viewers Can’t Get Enough Of Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi In “Our Beloved Summer”

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi’s storyline is keeping viewers immersed in SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Our Beloved Summer.”. “Our Beloved Summer,” which is about the reunion of a former couple whose high school documentary unexpectedly becomes popular, has been hitting new personal bests in viewership ratings, scoring first among the 20-49-year-old viewership demographic, and ranking high on buzzworthy TV dramas and cast members.
Soompi

Watch: Lee Seo Jin Struggles To Set Up A Medical Clinic With The Help Of Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Kim Kwang Gyu, And More

TVING’s upcoming drama “Internal Medicine Director Park” (literal translation) has released its main teaser!. “Internal Medicine Director Park” is a medical comedy drama about the “funny and sad” life of a doctor. Lee Seo Jin stars as Director Park, who dreamed of becoming a doctor but now agonizes between the art of medicine and his business skills in a clinic with barely any patients.
