D’Ernest Johnson showed his value again for the Browns, will other teams take notice?

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns gave D’Ernest Johnson his shot in the NFL, plucking him from the ashes of the Alliance of American Football in...

FanSided

Browns could be right back in it by making a swing for this injured Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to make an offer for Christian McCaffery. Oh, I can feel the little taps of keyboards and screens already as Cleveland Browns fans type furiously in retort. Christian McCaffery? “But the Browns already have Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb!”. Well, sure, but also, no. The Browns proved that this roster, as currently constructed needs work. Not a lot of work, but work.
NFL
Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Expectation For Baker Mayfield

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is all-in on Baker Mayfield for next season. Mayfield struggled mightily for the Browns this season with numerous injuries (one of them being a torn labrum) but Stefanski thinks that won’t matter in 2022. “I fully expect him to bounce back next year,” Stefanski...
NFL
NFL free agents 2022: Top players, potential fits for Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The offseason is here for the Browns and every NFL team that didn’t make the playoffs. Cleveland stands in the middle of the field in terms of cap space with between $36 million and $39 million, according to Spotrac.com and OverTheCap.com. The Miami Dolphins are projected to have the most room with about $74 million, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Browns GM Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield’s Future

Despite all the rumors about his future, it sounds like Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns next season. Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his thoughts on Mayfield’s future. Not only does he expect Mayfield back for the 2022 season, he believes the signal-caller will revert to his 2020 form.
NFL
WKBN

Browns make decision on QB’s future with the team

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday the team expects the quarterback to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled, sub-par 2021 that raised questions about Mayfield's future with Cleveland.
NFL
