Sky Runner Smashes 2 Speed Records in Ecuador and 4 More Stories to Start Your Week

By Jilli Cluff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is GearJunkie’s weekly wrap-up of news in adventure and exploration. From the inspiring to the tragic, here’s some of what you missed and a few things to look forward to. It was a remarkable week for speed records. First, Swiss-Ecuadorian sky runner, mountain athlete, and guide...

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode

Ecuador on Tuesday warned would-be wild animal eaters of possible prison time and Colombia launched an investigation after a competitive cooking TV show featured shark, alligator and capybara as ingredients. In the offending episode, contestants of MasterChef Ecuador cooked up tollo, a small shark, as well as a type of wild deer and a capybara, a large rodent that can weigh up to 80 kilograms (175 lbs). The National Animal Movement of Ecuador warned that the use of such ingredients on TV would "normalize the consumption of protected animals, whose ownership contributes to the trafficking of wild animals and the destruction of ecosystems." Neither the channel nor the producers of the program responded to the charges leveled against them, though the show's chef and judge, Carolina Sanchez, claimed the meat was "from a farm."
PETS
Yosemite Residents Battle Eviction, We Remember Ranger Betty White, and 4 More Stories to Start Your Week

GearJunkie’s weekly wrap-up of news in adventure and exploration. From the inspiring to the tragic, here’s some of what you missed and a few things to look forward to. Residents of Yosemite’s El Portal Trailer Court received 90-day eviction notices just in time for the holidays. The residential area has been designated for Yosemite park workers and their families since the 1950s.
POLITICS
Check Out National Geographic’s 100 ‘Ski Destinations of a Lifetime’

National Geographic’s new travel book, ‘100 Slopes of a Lifetime,’ aims to please with photography, travel tips, and reviews of some of the best places in the world to ski. Looking for information and travel tips on where to find the best skiing and snowboarding on the...
TRAVEL
Karl Egloff
Watch the World’s Best Blind Climber ‘Non-Sight’ Hard Routes in the UK

What’s ‘non-sighting’? Literally climbing blind. And Jesse Dufton onsights hard British trad climbs without the use of his eyes. Trad climbing is hard enough for sighted people. Spotting nuances like constrictions in cracks for good jams, abrasive spots to paste your feet on the wall, and glancing up at the terrain to see what’s coming up next are all vital advantages. That’s not to mention fussing with gear — have you ever tried to tell whether a cam will hold a fall just by touching it?
LIFESTYLE
1-Minute High-Speed Raw Run With Candide Thovex

Could anyone other than Candide Thovex sell a video with a name that instantly invokes the image of yellow snow?. We don’t know, but we don’t have to. Thovex seamlessly rides pillows and floats through massive drops in the short “Yellow Pow.”. Smoothly filmed by Thovex’s usual...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI
Floating ‘Monolith’ Tent Inflates in Seconds, Pitches on Land or Air

The one-person Exod Monolith is like a space capsule for travel on planet Earth. If you’re interested, act immediately — Exod will build only 100 of these high-tech, inflatable, four-season shelters. Our first look at the pre-production floating tent left us with one surprising question: Does this thing...
CARS
Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
National monument smashes tourism records

FRUITA, Colo. (KREX) — When it comes to tourism numbers, Colorado National Monument is smashing records left and right. CNM’s Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson says more people looking to explore are finding our park. “We had about 435,000 visitors last year,” Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson mentions, “We are above that at the end […]
FRUITA, CO
How to Spot Avalanche Danger: Crash Course With AIARE Forecaster

It’s not possible to prevent unstable snow. But you can significantly improve your avalanche safety by knowing how to avoid one. Learn when you’re in a high-risk zone and how to move across it most safely with Outdoor Research’s quick video. In this brief explainer, an avi...
Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon

India has always been a popular tourist destination for its historic forts, stunning palaces and dense jungles. Now, a lesser known gorge in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is drawing visitors. The gorge is a stunning maze of jagged rocks layered in shades of red. The Penna river meanders...
TRAVEL
Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
Video: Enormous crab snaps golfer’s club in half in Australia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Aus. – A golfer in Australia got an unexpected handicap in the form of an enormous crab. The robber crab, also known as a coconut crab, climbed up one man’s golf bag and perched itself among the clubs. Kerry Buhner, the wife of the man who...
ANIMALS

