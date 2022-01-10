ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky murder suspect shoots himself after police confrontation in Polk County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales are conducting a death investigation after a Kentucky murder suspect reportedly shot and killed himself on Sunday.

Officers said the 54-year-old man was wanted for a homicide that occurred a few days ago in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

According to a report, the wanted man was confronted by police at the Love’s Travel Stop on U.S. Highway 27 South, where he then shot himself.

Police in Polk County are working with detectives in Kentucky as the investigation continues.

The identity of the man was not released by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of all involved, those who witnessed this event and our officers who reacted selflessly in the face of danger,” a Lake Wales police spokesperson said.

