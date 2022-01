WASHINGTON — The effects from the derailment are set to persist for a total of at least six months after the cars were taken out of service back in October. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced Thursday that their 7000-series Metro trains won’t be making a return until at least April. By then, it will have been over five months since the trains were initially pulled from service in October.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO