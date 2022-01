MEMPHIS — Draymond Green’s calf injury is significant enough that he didn’t join the Warriors on the start of their four-game road trip. Green will work with the Warriors’ training staff over the next few days to determine if he can join them mid-trip, coach Steve Kerr said. But on Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, Golden State was left playing without one of its top players for a second straight game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO