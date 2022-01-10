ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton deserved a better ending than what the Carolina Panthers gave him

By Scott Fowler
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton’s white uniform pants never got a spot of dirt on them in his last game as a Carolina Panther. He was standing on the sideline for so long in Tampa that he told a teammate: “My toes are going to sleep.”. No. 1 played exactly...

www.charlotteobserver.com

The Spun

Cam Newton Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing Football

Cam Newton deserved a better ending than the Panthers gave him. But is it really the end? On Monday, the quarterback was asked about his future in the NFL and if he wants to continue playing football. Newton’s response may have left us with more questions. “Do I have...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Cam Newton Wants To Stay In NFL, But ‘I’m Not Coming Back For No 5-12 [Season]’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton’s return to Carolina didn’t end up going as well as he had hoped. Though the quarterback said he gained some “closure” and learned a lot about himself over the past two months, the veteran QB ended up losing the starting job quickly, left to watch Sam Darnold from the sidelines. After Cam and the Panthers won their first game post-reunion, the team lost its final seven games to finish the year at 5-12.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
NFL
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Tony Romo
On3.com

Report: Carolina Panthers to re-sign backup quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing backup quarterback P.J. Walker to a one-year deal, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic. The former Temple quarterback was set to become a free agent, but he will ultimately be returning to Carolina for next season. Walker, a former On3 Consensus...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers fire trio of coaches on Tuesday

Well, it looks like the Carolina Panthers will have more than just the offensive coordinator position to fill. As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning, the team fired a trio of coaches off the heels of “Black Monday.” That now departed bunch includes special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.
NFL
NFL

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Matt Rhule's first two years in Carolina haven't lived up to expectations, but that won't cost him job as of now. Rhule told reporters he spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper on Monday and discussed the future without offering any additional pertinent details. It would seem Carolina is set to proceed forward with Rhule remaining as the team's head coach, but after firing young play-caller Joe Brady during the season, the Panthers have a void to fill at the position.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton wants to keep playing, but only in the right situation

Cam Newton had an unusual 2021 season, with the Patriots surprisingly cutting him before the season, the Panthers surprisingly picking him up in the middle of the season, and sitting on the bench at the end of the season. If he’s going to be back for the 2022 season, he wants a better situation.
NFL
charlottenews.net

Cam Newton at peace with past, unsure about future

CHARLOTTE - From the moment Cam Newton walked back in the door for his second stint with the Panthers, things were different. The coach was different. The general manager was different. The locker room was different. And if Monday was the last time we see him in Charlotte - and...
NFL
myrtlebeachonline.com

Support for Matt Rhule and AC/DC: What Carolina Panthers said in their exit interviews

Running back Christian McCaffrey encapsulated the journey the Carolina Panthers are on by quoting AC/DC during his exit interview on Monday. “It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll,” McCaffrey said. “You’re going to sleep in bad motels, you are going to be driving a bad van, playing for 15 or 16 people at a bar, half of them booing you. You need a collective team. You need a drummer, a bass. It’s all about buying in.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule’s Response To Sam Darnold Question Goes Viral

After the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold last offseason, they wasted very little time picking up his fifth-year option for 2022. It wasn’t a particularly cheap decision either. Darnold is set to make a guaranteed $18.9 next season, which isn’t great news considering he’s coming off a season in which he threw for only 2,527 yards in 12 games, along with nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
NFL
The Associated Press

Panthers fire 3 coaches, including special teams coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday fired three assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday the team’s primary goal this offseason was to improve its offensive...
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
NFL
92.7 The Block

Ellis Williams – Best Role for Darnold is Backup in 2022

The Panthers season finally came to a close on Sunday, as the team lost their seventh straight game to finish the season 5-12. After returning from Tampa, the players met with the media for the final time yesterday, and one of the big talking points was quarterback Sam Darnold. Both his head coach Matt Rhule, and GM Scott Fitterer stood up for the maligned QB, saying that he will be back in 2022 and that picking up his 5th-year option wasn't a mistake. They better hope not, because that 5th-year option will cost the Panthers over $18 million on the books for next season, and with over 20 players set to hit free agency, that money could be used in other areas. What is unclear as of this moment, is what will Darnold's role be? Will he be the clear-cut starter? Will the Panthers bring in the competition via a trade or free agency? Will Matt Rhule draft him a franchise quarterback, to cement his standing in the NFL? Nobody knows as of today, but for more on the situation, Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer, joined Wilson & Norfleet today and had this to say on the topic:
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Lions, Panthers, Cam Newton

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said the team still has some salary cap issues moving forward: “We just have to make the right decisions.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Fontenot added there is no update on WR Calvin Ridley: “Nothing’s changed and we’ll continue to support him.” (Michael Rothstein)
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Important dates for Carolina Panthers fans to know this offseason

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is entering a make-or-break offseason after leading Carolina to another losing season during his second year. The Panthers finished 5-12 after starting 3-0, losing seven-straight games and 12 of their last 14. During their exit interviews Monday, Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer previewed their off-season plans concentrated around rebuilding the offensive line, retaining several key free agents, and finding another quarterback.
NFL

