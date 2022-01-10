ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: FOX 8’s John Telich signs off on Browns season ‘for the final time’

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGB9v_0dhCX95o00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 sports reporter John Telich won’t get to cover the Browns in the playoffs (or the Super Bowl) this year, but the team’s final game of the season Sunday at least ended with a win.

‘Winning is always better’: Browns close disappointing season with second Bengals win

The longtime sports anchor and reporter is retiring from FOX 8 on Feb. 7 , and Sunday he signed off from covering the Browns “for the final time.”

“Certainly disappointing, considering so much promise that came into this season,” Telich reflected at FirstEnergy Stadium (as seen in the video above).

After making the post season last year, the Browns ended the 2021-2022 season with an 8-9 record and third overall in the AFC North.

Baker staying in Cleveland? Sources reveal Browns intentions for 2022

“Not the way I wanted to go out in my long career at channel 8, but it is the reality,” Telich said. “… This is a fantastic football town, and I wish nothing more than in the future for this city to have a very successful football team and for you fans to be rewarded for your amazing loyalty you have to this team. And when things turn around and things are great, I’ll be right there with you in the stands.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Signing Off#Sports Reporter#American Football#Fox 8#Bengals#Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

The 2022 offseason could be a rough one between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield. But Browns running back Nick Chubb has made his thoughts on his quarterback very clear. Speaking to the media, Chubb stood up for Mayfield amid intense criticism of the former No. 1 overall pick....
NFL
FanSided

Browns could be right back in it by making a swing for this injured Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to make an offer for Christian McCaffery. Oh, I can feel the little taps of keyboards and screens already as Cleveland Browns fans type furiously in retort. Christian McCaffery? “But the Browns already have Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb!”. Well, sure, but also, no. The Browns proved that this roster, as currently constructed needs work. Not a lot of work, but work.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Expectation For Baker Mayfield

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is all-in on Baker Mayfield for next season. Mayfield struggled mightily for the Browns this season with numerous injuries (one of them being a torn labrum) but Stefanski thinks that won’t matter in 2022. “I fully expect him to bounce back next year,” Stefanski...
NFL
Cleveland.com

NFL free agents 2022: Top players, potential fits for Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The offseason is here for the Browns and every NFL team that didn’t make the playoffs. Cleveland stands in the middle of the field in terms of cap space with between $36 million and $39 million, according to Spotrac.com and OverTheCap.com. The Miami Dolphins are projected to have the most room with about $74 million, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Browns GM Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield’s Future

Despite all the rumors about his future, it sounds like Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns next season. Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his thoughts on Mayfield’s future. Not only does he expect Mayfield back for the 2022 season, he believes the signal-caller will revert to his 2020 form.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy