Watch: FOX 8’s John Telich signs off on Browns season ‘for the final time’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 sports reporter John Telich won’t get to cover the Browns in the playoffs (or the Super Bowl) this year, but the team’s final game of the season Sunday at least ended with a win.

The longtime sports anchor and reporter is retiring from FOX 8 on Feb. 7 , and Sunday he signed off from covering the Browns “for the final time.”

“Certainly disappointing, considering so much promise that came into this season,” Telich reflected at FirstEnergy Stadium (as seen in the video above).

After making the post season last year, the Browns ended the 2021-2022 season with an 8-9 record and third overall in the AFC North.

“Not the way I wanted to go out in my long career at channel 8, but it is the reality,” Telich said. “… This is a fantastic football town, and I wish nothing more than in the future for this city to have a very successful football team and for you fans to be rewarded for your amazing loyalty you have to this team. And when things turn around and things are great, I’ll be right there with you in the stands.”

