ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Thin Animal Bones

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThin, hard animal bones. Commonly used to make disposable weapons. The Thin...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Smouldering Butterfly

An eternally burning butterfly found near wildfires and elsewhere. Serves as the kindling for a number of items. The Smouldering Butterfly is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of fire-infused consumables.
ANIMALS
boothbayregister.com

MARROW BONES

Didn't I just have these on sale? No matter. No one's going to buy them anyway. You're all a bunch of credit risks if you ask me. And what about those of you who don't even have dogs? These bones make an outstanding soup stock or your children can pass them around and gnaw on them instead of family members if your Conestoga wagon train is perilously trapped in a high mountain pass for most of the winter.
PETS
IGN

Bone Knife

Animal bones sharpened into a knife for throwing. Throw at an enemy to deal damage. First came into use among hunters who lay low in the wilds. The Bone Knife is a type of offensive consumable ranged ammo that can be used in place of a bow or magic attack to lightly damage distant enemies. While it doesn't do too much damage, you can craft several quickly to unleash a salvo to harass enemies, or attract the attention of lone enemies to lure them away from others in their group.
VIDEO GAMES
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Equivalents#Steel#The Thin Animal Bones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
One Green Planet

Border Collie Dies After Fireworks Scare

Bruce, a 3-year-old border collie, tragically died after a series of fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Bruce’s family believes that it was the fireworks that caused Bruce to die so suddenly since he was in perfect health. They described how a series of loud fireworks triggered a kind of panic attack in the dog. Shortly after, his heart suddenly stopped with no indication as to why.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
IGN

Cracked Pot

A remnant of bygone research into eternal life. This empty pot somehow mends itself when broken. Container required for crafting throwing items sealed in pots. Sealed within, both materials and mysticism will demonstrate their effects when the pot is thrown. The Cracked Pot is a special type of material that...
HOBBIES
asapland.com

What is a Bone Nail?

A bone nail is a metal implant used to stabilize a fractured bone. It is inserted into the medullary cavity of the bone and then secured in place with screws or other fixation devices. How does a bone nail work?. Bone nails work by providing stability to a fractured bone....

Comments / 0

Community Policy