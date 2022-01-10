ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowa Fruit

Cover picture for the articleBerry-like red fruits that grow in shrubs. Easily found everywhere in the Lands...

cityweekly.net

Fruit For What Ales You

Grid City - The Big Fruit Cake: At first swig, I thought this was a Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine. If you're not familiar with Bigfoot, it was one of the original American barleywines, full of toffee flavors and big hop bitterness. So things are already headed down the right path.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Chewy Fruit-Flavored Candies

If you're looking for a sweet treat that doesn't involve chocolate, Trader Joe's new Fruity Chewy Candy is the perfect option. According to Trader Joe's, the grocery retailer has recently begun receiving a lot of requests for non-chocolate candy options. In response, the brand released new Fruity Chewy Candy. These colorful little fruit chews are bursting with real fruit flavors like strawberry, cherry, raspberry, orange, and lemon. The candy is made from only natural flavors and even the colors of the fruit chews are naturally derived from real fruit and vegetable juices. Trader Joe's Fruity Chewy Candy also differs from similar products on the market in that it's made with coconut oil instead of palm oil, and it is fully gelatin-free.
FOOD & DRINKS
attainable-sustainable.net

What Fruits are in Season Now? A Month by Month Guide

Whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter, there are a variety of fruits that come into season during every time of year. The key is knowing when seasonal fruits are available month by month, so you’ll always be prepared to get them at their peak flavor and best price.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Times

Fresh, better-for-you fruit flavor

Whether you’re enjoying a special occasion or simply spending deserved time with loved ones, you can gather at breakfast or brunch and enjoy this easy-to-make, divine pancake that tickles taste buds and delivers a satisfying start to the day with a healthy taste. Add the naturally sweet taste of...
FOOD & DRINKS
IGN

Fervor's Cookbook 1

Record of crafting techniques left by a man who was denied the path of becoming a Finger Maiden. He instead became a missionary, spreading holy teaching. The Fervor's Cookbook 1 is a Key Item Recipe Book that will unlock extra crafting recipes once you have obtained it. You can find...
RECIPES
IGN

Cracked Pot

A remnant of bygone research into eternal life. This empty pot somehow mends itself when broken. Container required for crafting throwing items sealed in pots. Sealed within, both materials and mysticism will demonstrate their effects when the pot is thrown. The Cracked Pot is a special type of material that...
HOBBIES
TrendHunter.com

Fruit-Based Leather Alternatives

Peelsphere was designed by Berlin-based textile specialist Youyang Song. The bio-based material is made from used fruit peels and algae and acts as a leather alternative. The plant-based material is versatile. It is waterproof and can be hardened to form accessories like buttons. On the other hand, it can also remain in its malleable form and be used for bags, gloves, jackets, and more.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Real Fruit Low-Calorie Ciders

The Light Cider line by Austin Eastciders boasts fruity and original flavors with a low-calorie count of 100 calories per serving. Austin Eastciders is known for its natural fruit-forward flavors. The brand's robust core collection includes the Dry Cider, Blood Orange, Pineapple, and more. The Light Cider line adds to...
FOOD & DRINKS
thesfnews.com

Citrus Trees Are Dutifully Fruitful

Winter is the primary season for citrus fruits. Some ripen significantly earlier. Some ripen significantly later. Many citrus trees continue to produce a few fruits randomly throughout the year. Nonetheless, citrus fruits are collectively most abundant during winter. It seems odd that trees that are vulnerable to frost are so productive during the coolest of weather.
AGRICULTURE
Gamespot

Fruit Salad Theory

Sign In to follow. Follow Fruit Salad Theory, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Rainbow Fruit SaIad Jars

Mix the yogurt with the honey, then divide between the 4 jars, carefully spooning into the bottom of each jar. Carefully divide the fruit between the 4 jars, layering in rainbow order. Screw on lid. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
RECIPES
Scientific American

See the Bizarre Fruiting Bodies of Slime Molds

When Barry Webb is crawling around on the forest floor with a flashlight, passersby understandably give him strange looks. After all, the U.K.-based photographer is looking for something others might struggle to see: slime mold growths that only stand around a tenth of an inch high. For scientists, classifying slime...
WILDLIFE
IGN

Rowa Raisin

Preparation of dried rowa fruit. Feed to spectral steed while riding to restore its HP. Rowa fruit is mildly poisonous and toxic to humans, but Torrent seems to have a taste for it. The Rowa Raisin are a type of healing consumable that can only be fed to your spectral...
Morganton News Herald

Small fruit plant sale in full swing

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center continues to take orders for its annual Small Fruit Plant Sale. This year’s offerings include apples, peaches and figs, as well as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, grapes and muscadines. Asparagus crowns also will be available. For the first time...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
finegardening.com

The Best Fruit Trees for Southern California

Fruit trees can be one of the best additions to any landscape. They offer shade and color in addition to healthy, delicious food. Many fruit trees can be grown in Southern California. But the chilling hours which some fruit trees require disqualifies them from being grown here, especially as our climate continues to get hotter and drier. Consider adding more adaptable fruit trees to your landscape that can withstand increasingly arid conditions. The following three plants are fast growing and offer interesting fruits that are not widely available in grocery stores. They have proven durability and are well suited to growing in warm, dry climates.
GARDENING
Daily Reflector

From display to table, a versatile fruit of the vine

It’s the fruit of an annual trailing vine, native to Mexico and Central America, and you already know what it is. They are commonly seen, intact or carved, from Halloween to Thanksgiving, usually fated to end up on the side of the street to be picked up, ultimately residing in a dump somewhere. So wasteful!
GARDENING
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Beware of eating unripe fruit of this plant

”If the fruit be not ripe it will draw a mans mouth to much torment.”. — Capt. John Smith of Jamestown, Va. Indeed, it is very, very true. The unripe fruits are hard and green, slowly ripening to a beautifully frosted pink-orange. Before they are ripe, the fruits are inedible: they are extremely bitter (some use the word “astringent”). I have bitten into an unripe fruit, just to see what it’s like, and of course, the inside of my mouth turned into a sort of medicinal electric cardboard taste, a taste that took a long while to go away.
GARDENING

