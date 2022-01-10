Rowa Fruit

If you're looking for a sweet treat that doesn't involve chocolate, Trader Joe's new Fruity Chewy Candy is the perfect option. According to Trader Joe's, the grocery retailer has recently begun receiving a lot of requests for non-chocolate candy options. In response, the brand released new Fruity Chewy Candy. These colorful little fruit chews are bursting with real fruit flavors like strawberry, cherry, raspberry, orange, and lemon. The candy is made from only natural flavors and even the colors of the fruit chews are naturally derived from real fruit and vegetable juices. Trader Joe's Fruity Chewy Candy also differs from similar products on the market in that it's made with coconut oil instead of palm oil, and it is fully gelatin-free.
