Item for online play. This stone blade severs the link formed by a Furled Finger, but the maidens scorn those who revel in overuse. The Finger Severer is an online item that is used to sever the connection with co-operative and competitive summoned players alike. Once used, all visiting players will be sent home - however, if the item is overused in an attempt to abuse online play, penalties may be enacted leaving you unable to use online features for a duration.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO