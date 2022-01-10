Tarnished Blossom

Item for online play. A finger of corpse wax, so emaciated the bone is visible. It is a relic of those who came before, left to help those who would come after. The Tarnished Wizened Finger is a multiplayer item that allows the player to create messages that are then shared across worlds at that exact spot with other players who are online. These messages can help guide or alert other players to things they should be on the lookout for in the area you left the sign - or can just be used to leave a fun message. Every message can be rated positively or negatively depending on its contents.

