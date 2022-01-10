ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarnished Blossom

IGN
A large flower that blooms facing the Erdtree. Though wilted...

IGN

Gold-Tinged Excrement

Someone's excrement. It has a golden tinge. Gold-tinged excrement is a highly stable substance; it doesn't dry out, nor does it lose its customary warmth or scent. For better or for worse, it remains as it is. The Gold-Tinged Excrement is a type of material that is used in crafting...
IGN

Tarnished Wizened Finger

Item for online play. A finger of corpse wax, so emaciated the bone is visible. It is a relic of those who came before, left to help those who would come after. The Tarnished Wizened Finger is a multiplayer item that allows the player to create messages that are then shared across worlds at that exact spot with other players who are online. These messages can help guide or alert other players to things they should be on the lookout for in the area you left the sign - or can just be used to leave a fun message. Every message can be rated positively or negatively depending on its contents.
IGN

Greenspill Crystal Tear

A special crystallization formed over the course of many moons within a tear of life, blessing of the Erdtree. Can be mixed in a flask of wondrous physick. The Greenspill Crystal Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask of Wondrous Physick, and can be mixed to create a reusable flask that temporarily increases your maximum stamina, in combination with whatever other crystal tear you mix in the flask. While it can only be used once, the charge can be replenished each time you rest at a Site of Grace.
IGN

Crimson Crystal Tear

A special crystallization formed over the course of many moons within a tear of life, blessing of the Erdtree. Can be mixed in a flask of wondrous physick. The Crimson Crystal Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask of Wondrous Physick, and can be mixed to create a reusable flask that restores half of your total HP when used, in combination with whatever other crystal tear you mix in the flask. While it can only be used once, the charge can be replenished each time you rest at a Site of Grace.
IGN

Ruin Fragment

Stone fragment found near places where ruins have fallen from the sky. These shards of stone are believed to have once been part of a temple in the sky. They glow with a faint light from within. The Ruin Fragment are a type of consumable that is mainly used for...
IGN

Rainbow Stone

Stone ruin fragment that has undergone some simple processing. Stones such as these shine with the colors of the rainbow, making them useful markers when placed on the ground. Can also be dropped to gauge the distance of a fall. The more high pitched the sound makes, the more likely it is that the fall will be fatal. Once used to entertain children in the Lands Between.
IGN

Fringefolk's Rune

Grace that dwells within the inhabitants of The Lands Between; the lingering residue of gold. Even now, runes are still imbued with the power of gold. Do you see the Erdtree towering o'er?. The Fringefolk's Rune are a type of consumable that can be used to instantly received a cache...
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

Evergreen leaves the give off a fight light. This very common medicinal plant can be found in thickets and elsewhere. The Herba is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables.
IGN

Cracked Pot

A remnant of bygone research into eternal life. This empty pot somehow mends itself when broken. Container required for crafting throwing items sealed in pots. Sealed within, both materials and mysticism will demonstrate their effects when the pot is thrown. The Cracked Pot is a special type of material that...
IGN

Smouldering Butterfly

An eternally burning butterfly found near wildfires and elsewhere. Serves as the kindling for a number of items. The Smouldering Butterfly is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of fire-infused consumables.
IGN

Fervor's Cookbook 1

Record of crafting techniques left by a man who was denied the path of becoming a Finger Maiden. He instead became a missionary, spreading holy teaching. The Fervor's Cookbook 1 is a Key Item Recipe Book that will unlock extra crafting recipes once you have obtained it. You can find...
IGN

Carian Sorcerer Staff

A staff woth a blue glintstone embedded at the tip. Serves as a catalyst for glintstone sorcery. Containing blue glintstone - the symbol of the Carian royal family - this staff makes thier glintsword sorcery stronger.
IGN

Coil Shield

An extremely odd shield adorned with a coiled bronze snake. An excellent choice for attention-seekers. This shield provides an effective defense against poison - after all, how does one poison a poisonous snake?. The Coil Shield's Default Weapon Skill is Viper Bite: The bronze venomous snake comes to life and...
IGN

Raya Lucarian Armor Set

"Clothing worn by Raya Lucaria's magic scholars. Those who dedicate themselves to the study of glintstones formed from starry amber recieve this modest yet elegant deep blue garm along with their vows of virtue and austerity. But with extended life, one is apt to forget old vows."
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Ledian. This Pokedex page covers how to get Ledian, Ledian's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Crucible Greaves

"Greaves of one of sixteen ancient knights who served Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. The conduits that cover this armor seethe with the power of life's crucible; that which coursed through the Erdtree in its primordial form. In time, the strength shown by these knights, and even their apperance, came to be looked upon with scorn, for having such close resemblence to chaos."
IGN

Swordsman Armor Set

"Armor of a nomadic warrior. The blue color of its fabric symbolizes brisk waters, as fluid and flowing as the sword in the hand of its wearer. Just as still waters turn foul, stagnation leads to decay. The warriors who wear this cowl must remain ever-drifting."
ARTnews

Product Spotlight: Takashi Murakami Pixel Flower Pancake Pan

One luxury in the kitchen, to my mind, is owning hyper-specific cookware and tools—a tamagoyaki pan, say, or a cast-iron fish pan, or a humble but elegant mushroom brush. For the flapjack fanatic, there's the pancake pan, designed to make perfectly golden and uniform cakes. Now you can buy one designed by Takashi Murakami that turns batter into edible art: specifically, one of the famous smiling flowers that populate his anime- and manga-influenced works. Sold via the NTWRK app, a livestream video shopping platform, the pan features a pixelated flower based on what was supposed to be Murakami's first NFT. While...
drinkhacker.com

Review: Viss Vodka – Ballet Blue and Blush Blossom

Remember how we said that fresh, organic infused vodkas were the hottest trend in the category? Well, they say the exception makes the rule, and here it is in the form of Viss, a candy-colored, heavily artificially flavored vodka that's imbued with a sparkly substance that makes it shimmer in the bottle and in the glass — provided you shake it up enough. (It may not be organic, but it's "100% authentic," the company says.) If you remember Viniq, you know what we're talking about.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Marill. This Pokedex page covers how to get Marill, Marill's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
