Tarnished Blossom

One luxury in the kitchen, to my mind, is owning hyper-specific cookware and tools—a tamagoyaki pan, say, or a cast-iron fish pan, or a humble but elegant mushroom brush. For the flapjack fanatic, there’s the pancake pan, designed to make perfectly golden and uniform cakes. Now you can buy one designed by Takashi Murakami that turns batter into edible art: specifically, one of the famous smiling flowers that populate his anime- and manga-influenced works.
Sold via the NTWRK app, a livestream video shopping platform, the pan features a pixelated flower based on what was supposed to be Murakami’s first NFT. While...
