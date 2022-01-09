Stars of the Day: Rock leads unbeaten Westport boys basketball to win over Diman

FALL RIVER — It was another victory for the unbeaten Westport boys basketball team on Saturday.

The Wildcats took an early lead and never looked back en route to a 67-45 victory over Diman at Diman Regional Vocational Technical school.

Aidan Rock led Westport (5-0) with a game-high 20 points. Domanick Vitorino chipped in with 17 points in the victory.

Jacob Furtado had 13 points for the Bengals (0-5).

Teammates Hunter Quental and Chapin Dean each finished with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westport 49, Diman 31

The Lady Wildcats won their second game of the season, beating Diman at home.

Korynne Holden led Westport (2-3) with a team-high 15 points. She also contributed two steals, three assists and two rebounds. Lilly Pichette finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists.

Leah Sylvain had 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and seven steals.

Other point contributors were Sarah Perry (four), Zoey Sylvain (three) and Sarah Carney (two).

High school scores from Saturday, Jan. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westport 67, Diman 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westport 49, Diman 31

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 5, Arlington Catholic 2

GYMNASTICS

Somerset Berkley vs. Brockton, ppd

