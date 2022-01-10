ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton deserved a better ending than what the Carolina Panthers gave him

By Scott Fowler
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton’s white uniform pants never got a spot of dirt on them in his last game as a Carolina Panther. He was standing on the sideline for so long in Tampa that he told a teammate: “My toes are going to sleep.”. No. 1 played exactly...

NFL

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Matt Rhule's first two years in Carolina haven't lived up to expectations, but that won't cost him job as of now. Rhule told reporters he spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper on Monday and discussed the future without offering any additional pertinent details. It would seem Carolina is set to proceed forward with Rhule remaining as the team's head coach, but after firing young play-caller Joe Brady during the season, the Panthers have a void to fill at the position.
NFL
charlottenews.net

Cam Newton at peace with past, unsure about future

CHARLOTTE - From the moment Cam Newton walked back in the door for his second stint with the Panthers, things were different. The coach was different. The general manager was different. The locker room was different. And if Monday was the last time we see him in Charlotte - and...
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
NFL
92.7 The Block

Ellis Williams – Best Role for Darnold is Backup in 2022

The Panthers season finally came to a close on Sunday, as the team lost their seventh straight game to finish the season 5-12. After returning from Tampa, the players met with the media for the final time yesterday, and one of the big talking points was quarterback Sam Darnold. Both his head coach Matt Rhule, and GM Scott Fitterer stood up for the maligned QB, saying that he will be back in 2022 and that picking up his 5th-year option wasn't a mistake. They better hope not, because that 5th-year option will cost the Panthers over $18 million on the books for next season, and with over 20 players set to hit free agency, that money could be used in other areas. What is unclear as of this moment, is what will Darnold's role be? Will he be the clear-cut starter? Will the Panthers bring in the competition via a trade or free agency? Will Matt Rhule draft him a franchise quarterback, to cement his standing in the NFL? Nobody knows as of today, but for more on the situation, Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer, joined Wilson & Norfleet today and had this to say on the topic:
NFL
Yardbarker

Is There Still a Chance Cam Newton Returns to the Panthers in 2022?

Cam Newton's second stint with the Carolina Panthers didn't go as well as everyone had hoped for. He went 0-5 as the starting quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold and then was relieved of his duties as the starter when Darnold returned to action. The Panthers have a...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Lions, Panthers, Cam Newton

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said the team still has some salary cap issues moving forward: “We just have to make the right decisions.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Fontenot added there is no update on WR Calvin Ridley: “Nothing’s changed and we’ll continue to support him.” (Michael Rothstein)
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers end of season awards: 2021 edition

Which Carolina Panthers players impressed the most despite the team going through some severe complications during the 2021 season?. Perhaps it came as a huge relief for many to see the Carolina Panthers finally end what’s been a disastrous 2021 season. A 3-0 start left many contemplating a potential playoff return in Year 2 of Matt Rhule’s stint as head coach, only for things to go completely off the rails as the team won just two of their next 14 games to finish at 5-12.
NFL
