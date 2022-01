OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at the Oakland School for the Arts announced Tuesday they were cancelling classes for the remainder of the week because a shortage of teachers caused by positive COVID cases and quarantines in the wake of exposure to the virus. Principal Mike Oz posted a letter to students and parents apologizing for the charter school’s emergency closure, but said he had no choice given the growing number of cases during the omicron surge. “Due to a staff shortage as a result of quarantines due to exposure to, or infection with, COVID-19, we regret to inform you that we...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO