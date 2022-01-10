Medics dispatched to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

Multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries at Frederick Pike and Needmore Road around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to Montgomery county dispatch, the crash involved at least two vehicles.

Dispatch said that two ambulances left the scene and went to area hospitals.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injures is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

